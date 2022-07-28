Today

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 3-6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free.bvpl.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

Opening Exhibition Conversation — “We the People,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Annie” — 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 11-13 with 2 p.m. matinees July 31 & Aug. 7, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $25 opening night, $20 all other performances; half-price kids’ tickets will be available Aug. 4 & 11 while quantities last. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Jason Boland and the Stragglers — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $25-$80.georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Friday

Back to School Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29-30, Benton-ville Public Library. Admission is free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library.Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

Book Launch — Sean Fitz-gibbon’s “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel,” 5-8 p.m., Mc-Coy Gallery at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Admission is free; books will be for sale. seanfitzgibbonart.com.

Peacemaker Festival — Featuring Zach Bryan, Lukas Nelson & more, July 29-30 at Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith.$59-$249. peacemakerfest.com.

“Disaster” — A jukebox musical based on campy ’70s disaster films, 8 p.m. July 29-30; 2 p.m. July 31; again Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org .

Saturday

Super Saturday — momandpop kids’ comedy band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inspyral Circus — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Wet Felting for Kids — Noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15.ozarkfolkways.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Moana,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Animals’ Symphony — 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

If I Were a Bear — With Terry Anderson, Lake Fort Smith Park interpreter, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $1. ozarkfolkways.org .

Swing Dance — With Swing Out Fayetteville, 7 p.m., Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

Encanto Sing Along — A film and concert, 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. $25 and up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP .

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage — Will Johnson, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.