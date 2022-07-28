Naturals 5, Wind Surge 0

Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitchers Dante Biasi, Asa Lacy, Will Klein and Yefri Del Roasrio combined for a complete-game, three-hit shutout of the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Biasi (6-3), the starter, pitched 5 innings while striking out 5 and walking 3 to pick up the win. After Nash Knight's one-out double in the bottom of the third inning, Wichita didn't log another hit until it was down to its final out.

Northwest Arkansas scored lone runs in three of the first four innings -- the first on a groundout, the next on a bases-loaded walk and the last on John Rave's solo homer, his 10th of the season. The Naturals added two insurance scores in the sixth, one coming on a Robbie Glendinning single as he finished 3 for 5.