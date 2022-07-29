Dollar General plan in NLR is confirmed

Dollar General confirmed this week that is plans to build a new distribution center in North Little Rock.

In a news release, the discount retailer announced the warehouse will be one of three new facilities, with similar warehouses being built in Aurora, Colo. and Salem, Ore.

News of the North Little Rock construction was reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in March.

"We look forward to breaking ground on these new projects, which will help us not only better serve our customers and communities, " Tony Zuazo, Dollar General's executive vice president of global supply chain, said in a news release.

At full capacity, the North Little Rock warehouse is expected to create 300 jobs, the company said.

The news release said the North Little Rock warehouse "represents an approximate $140 million investment in Pulaski County, and construction is currently slated to begin by fall 2022 with a late 2023 planned completion date."

Dollar General said hiring is expected to begin in spring 2023. Dollar General said it now employs more than 4,300 Arkansans and opened its first store in the state in 1975.

"With more than 18,000 stores across the U.S. and 500 stores in Arkansas, Dollar General supplies millions with easy access to affordable, everyday necessities," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "Dollar General's choice of North Little Rock as the site for a new distribution center is more testimony to the strength of the relationships we have built nationally and our reputation as a business-friendly state."

Dollar General subsidiary Dolgencorp LLC paid more than $2.4 million for the land. The seller was Tulip Farms Inc., which is led by Rebecca Winemiller of Memphis. Tulip Farms also is the company that sold the bulk of the adjoining land on which Amazon.com operates a fulfillment center.

The state has agreed to provide more than $800,000 to pay for road improvements to accommodate the project. The Arkansas Highway Commission approved a request from Arkansas Commerce Secretary Mike Preston to provide the money to pay for work on U.S. 70 near the 152-acre site.

The money is needed for work on a traffic signal at U.S. 70 and Ark. 91 in the Galloway area and to add eastbound turn lanes on U.S. 70 in front of the two driveways the site will have, according to recommendations from a traffic study performed to assess the facility's impact on existing roadways.