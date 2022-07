FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Disaster’

Today

Back to School Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today & Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. Admission is free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "The Little Mermaid," 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Launch -- Sean Fitzgibbon's "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 5-8 p.m., McCoy Gallery at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Admission is free; books will be for sale. seanfitzgibbonart.com.

"Annie" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20. fslt.org.

"Disaster" -- A jukebox musical based on campy '70s disaster films, 8 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- momandpop kids' comedy band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inspyral Circus -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wet Felting for Kids -- Noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Moana," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Animals' Symphony -- 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

If I Were a Bear -- With Terry Anderson, Lake Fort Smith Park interpreter, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $1. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage -- Will Johnson, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

