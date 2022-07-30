Decision on Watson remains on hold





The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson will not be issuing a decision before Monday on Watson's disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

The league argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year during a three-day hearing in Delaware last month. The NFL Players' Association pushed for no punishment, though a person familiar with Watson's defense told the AP in June that a suspension is expected and the goal is to have Watson play this season.

Both sides submitted post-hearing briefs by July 12 and hoped for a decision before training camp opened this week. Robinson is carefully considering the case and isn't held to a deadline.

If Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players' union, imposes any punishment, either side can appeal. In that case, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute," per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Jacoby Brissett would replace Watson as Cleveland's starter during any suspension.

BEARS

Center suffers hand injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece.

Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Friday that Patrick injured his right hand and said there is no timetable for his return.

"He injured his right hand and the reason I'm giving that out is he is going to be out for a little bit of time, so it's not just a soft tissue injury or something where he might be out a couple days," Eberflus said. "This is more than that."

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins missed his second consecutive practice and defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. sat out Friday's practice.

Eberflus declined to say if they were injured or sick.

Patrick, who turns 29 today, left Thursday's practice. The Bears signed him in March to a two-year deal to be their starting center.

Patrick made 34 starts and played in 73 games with Green Bay after joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

JAGUARS

Fry signed as kicker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday.

Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and sent two more groups of onlookers scattering during warmups Thursday. The former Fordham and Iowa State kicker also struggled to split the uprights during the first few days of camp.

It was enough to prompt Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke and Coach Doug Pederson to move in another direction less than a week before the team's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Fry will now compete with Ryan Santoso for Jacksonville's kicking job.

JETS

Veteran LB signed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets' linebacker corps with a veteran presence.

The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.

"He's a ball of energy, great leadership," Saleh said a few hours before the signing was made official when Alexander passed his physical.

Alexander spent last season and part of 2020 with New Orleans after 11/2 years in San Francisco with Saleh as his defensive coordinator. He was drafted in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 by Tampa Bay, where he played his first four seasons. Alexander was selected for the Pro Bowl after his third season in 2017.

