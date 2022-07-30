Max-security unit finds inmate dead

A man serving a murder and kidnapping sentence in the state's maximum security prison was found dead Thursday afternoon in an apparent suicide, according to a Friday evening news release from the Department of Corrections.

Staff on Thursday afternoon noticed Jason Lee Taylor, 38, unresponsive in a locked single-person cell in the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker.

Taylor was pronounced dead in the prison infirmary just after 4:30 p.m., the release stated. It did not list the cause of Taylor's death, simply saying that authorities think it was a suicide.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death, and the Department of Corrections will also lead an internal investigation into the incident.

Taylor was serving a 50-year sentence out of Saline County for the 2008 first-degree murder and kidnapping of Derrick Utsey.