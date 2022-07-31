Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• KAYTEE'S KITCHEN, 300 Clark Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection July 28. Mobile is self contained and designed to be readily moveable. Permit was issued at the time of inspection.

• SAMY'S HOT DOGS AND TREATS, 4525 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection July 28. Okay to operate under new ownership -- permit given.

• LARRY'S PIZZA, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint July 26. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

• SOBRIETY LIVING CENTER, 2001 W. Fifth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection July 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• CHINA GARDEN BUFFET, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite N and O, White Hall. Date of inspection July 19. Observed containers of food being stored uncovered in the reach in cooler. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Cut cucumber (53 degrees F) in sushi cooler and raw chicken (44 degrees F) in the reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed several packages and containers of food being stored on the walk in cooler floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the ground.

• SEARK COLLEGE "SHARK BITES CAFE," 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection July 18. Cheese, boiled egg, and turkey (48 degrees F) and sliced tomatoes (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The manager said he had it open and product out of the prep cooler to clean right before and as inspector was coming in to do the inspection. Inspection told him that inspector would do a follow up later this week to check it. He said he would have someone come and look at it this week. Inspector told him that product should not be kept in the cooler if it cannot maintain proper temperature. Vent hood in the kitchen is visibly soiled and needs to be cleaned.