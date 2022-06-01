Locals elected at Boys State

Voters went to the polls last Tuesday to pick candidates for various offices, and now, high schoolers are doing much the same thing.

Local students were elected by their peers to county and city offices Monday as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas, according to a news release.

COUNTY OFFICES

On the county level, students build a mock government structure, including eight mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace.

The following local students were elected to offices in their mock counties at Boys State:

Jacob Pham of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Carvell County;

Alex Brown of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Caldwell County;

Ronald Sombright of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Cotton County;

James Noble of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as County Sheriff for Carvell County;

Jack Nickolson of Monticello from Monticello High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Cotton County;

Weston Gavin of Warren from Warren High School was elected as County Judge for Hutchinson County;

Carrington Thompson of Humphrey from Stuttgart High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Qualls County;

Grant Kemp of Dewitt from DeWitt High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Rooks County;

LaDavion Parker of Eudora from Lakeside High School (Lake Village) was elected as Justice of the Peace for Rooks County.

"Counties are the primary municipal structures at Arkansas Boys State -- and they're what students identify with at the program and will inevitably talk to fellow alumni about in years to come," said David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State. "From here, these county officials will lead citizens in his county as they navigate simulations and county problems, working as their representative to develop and advocate solutions for their constituents this week."

CITY OFFICES

Local students were elected by their peers to city office on Monday as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including 16 mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor, and mayor.

The following local students were elected to offices in their mock cities at Boys State:

Jacob Smith of Redfield from White Hall High School was elected to City Council for Cantrell City;

Kendrick Hawkins of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected to City Council for Diamond City;

Jordan Brown of Dewitt from DeWitt High School was elected to City Council for Murphy City;

John Ellis of Warren from Hermitage High School was elected to City Council for Partee City;

Austin Howard of Rison from Woodlawn High School was elected to City Council for Swain City;

Andrew Roshell of Rison from Rison High School was elected to City Council for Swain City;

Cole Sullivan of Prattsville from Sheridan High School was elected to City Council for Swain City.

"City elections lay the groundwork for the rest of the week at Arkansas Boys State," said Saterfield. "From here, these city officials will lead citizens in their cities as they navigate simulations and city problems, working as their representatives to develop and advocate solutions for their community this week. This is just the first step in the transformative leadership journey that students embark on this week."

BOYS STATE PROGRAM

These local students join more than 400 students from throughout the state attending Boys State. Students are mock citizens in eight counties, 16 cities, and two political parties.

"When the week comes to a close for these students, they will have learned what it means to intentionally and thoughtfully share their stories, lead their peers, and advocate for their communities," said Lloyd Jackson executive director of Arkansas Boys State.

Tuesday, students ran for the House of Representatives and Senate and begin campaigning for statewide office.

Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond, according to the release. Details arboysstate.org.