Tulsa gunman kills four victims, himself

TULSA -- Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police official said.

Tulsa police went to Saint Francis Hospital early Wednesday afternoon after a call about a man armed with a rifle. Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and made contact with the gunman one minute later, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the gunfire had apparently ceased and that authorities were searching the building "floor by floor, room by room" for other threats or victims.

Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Dalgleish said.

Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded, calling the medical complex a "catastrophic scene."

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

"Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response," Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Twitter.

The Tulsa Police Department had set up a reunification site for families at Memorial High School, it said on Twitter.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, an administration official said. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is contacting local officials to offer support.

The office of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Murphy and Terry Wallace of The Associated Press, by Jesus Jimenez of The New York Times and by Meryl Kornfield and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post.