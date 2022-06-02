UA-Pulaski Tech chancellor search advances; trait added

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has moved forward in its search for a new chancellor as Chancellor Margaret Ellibee's last day is just 28 days away.

The latest effort in filling Ellibee's position is a "Chancellor Position Profile" that is posted on the college's chancellor search webpage, https://uaptc.edu/chancellor-search.

It includes the usual array of desired characteristics -- knowledge of the mission of community colleges, good communication skills and an ability to fundraise, among other things.

But it adds one more.

"An individual who is personable, caring, and has a congenial sense of humor," the profile stated.

Donald Bobbitt, University of Arkansas System president, established the search committee in early April "to assist in identifying the next chancellor at UA-PTC," according to an announcement in April.

The committee includes 15 individuals that represent various demographics in the decision-making process, as well as two ex officio members -- Bobbitt and Chris Thomason.

Thomason, UA System vice president of planning and development said, "It's important to note that this will be the first chancellor to join [Pulaski Tech] since its merger with the UA System. It will be someone who didn't experience the university before that change and that easily plays a role in our search. We're looking for someone that will value the breath of that and our mission."

Both Thomason and Nate Hinkel, UA System director of communications, referred to the fact that Ellibee spent five years with the two-year college as president before it became a part of the UA System. They reiterated that the next chancellor will have a slightly different experience than that of Ellibee's.

"We're dedicated to carrying out a search that reflects the mission we've established here within [Pulaski Tech], as well as within the community -- whether it be with our students and faculty or in our business and community relationships," Thomason said.

Search committee Chairman Richard Moss said in a statement, "The Chancellor Search Committee is a dedicated group that is looking forward to a robust regional and national search to lead our unique, urban two-year college here in a largely populated and very diverse area in central Arkansas." Moss said.

The position profile displays a list of "minimum, preferred and desired" qualifications and traits.

Thomason believes the extensive list will show candidates the importance of understanding what the role entails and how essential it is in carrying out the university's goals at large.

"It stands to help educate candidates of the strong work UA-PTC has been doing since 1945," Thomason said.

The committee's last meeting was held on Monday. Their plan is to meet in an ongoing fashion, as the search for candidates continues, with plans to meet on July 8.

These meetings will allow the committee to establish details such as advertising locally, nationally, and internationally, and diversity efforts, among other things. The salary the chancellor position is to be determined.

The Chancellor Search Committee members are:

• Richard Moss, Committee Chair, Dean, UA-PTC.

• Rajesh Chockhani, UA-PTC Board of Visitors.

• Heather Nelson, UA-PTC Board of Visitors.

• Jerry Best, UA-PTC Assistant Chief of Police.

• Matthew Chase, Faculty Senate Chair, UA-PTC.

• Wendy Davis, Dean of Libraries, UA-PTC.

• Talayia Johnson, Faculty/Interim Dean, UA-PTC.

• Mindy Hodges, Faculty, UA-PTC.

• Mimi San Pedro, Chief Strategy Officer, The Venture Center.

• Dean Martin, Commander, Arkansas Air National Guard/Little Rock Air Force Base.

• Ronald Dedman, Chief Executive Officer, AT&T/Arkansas State Chamber.

• Greg Pilewski, Superintendent, North Little Rock School District.

• Stephanie Gardner, Provost, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Derrell Hartwick, President, North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

• Kelly Eichler, Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas System.