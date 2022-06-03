LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Grand Canyon in Stillwater Regional Game 1

Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 0 -- End 3rd Inning

Robert Moore reached first on an error by GCU second baseman Jonny Weaver to leadoff. Jalen Battles laid down a sacrifice bunt but Moore was left stranded.

Stovall struck out swinging and Gregory flew out to right.

Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Grand Canyon stranded a runner after a one-double to left field from Elijah Buries. Noland induced a pair of flyouts to end the inning.

Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Robert Moore drew a leadoff walk. Grand Canyon returns the favor with a strikeout-caught stealing double play combo of its own.

Arkansas put on a two-out rally with two hits and a hit batter. Peyton Stovall singled and then came around to score on a bloop single by Braydon Webb. Zack Gregory advanced to third. Avitia walked Slavens to keep the line moving and load the bases.

His third walk of the afternoon ties a career-high. The Razorbacks added another run after Avitia is drilled by the pitch with the bases loaded. Michael Turner sends a drive back up the middle and plates two more runs. Six consecutive Razorbacks have reached base and that will end Avitia's day.

Lanzilli struck out on a 3-2 count to end the rally.

Arkansas 1, Grand Canyon 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Noland issued a leadoff walk to Tyler Wilson but the Antelopes failed to advance the runner. Wilson was caught stealing while Jonny Weaver struck out to end the frame.

Arkansas 1, Grand Canyon 0 -- End 1st Inning

Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens both struck out swinging.

Cayden Wallace demolished an 0-1 fastball way over the wall in left field to open the scoring. Following the home run, Avitia walked Michael Turner -- just his 17th free pass issued on the season.

The Grand Canyon ace struck out the side but Cayden Wallace's bomb has the Hogs on top early.

Arkansas 0, Grand Canyon 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

After two quick outs, Noland surrendered consecutive hits to Jacob Wilson and Tayler Aguilar. Wilson's line drive into left field likely would have been caught by Zack Gregory if he had not slipped while breaking toward the ball.

The Razorback starter racked up his first strikeout to strand the runners.

Pregame:

It is an ideal day for baseball in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a sunny sky and temperature in the mid-70s. There is a slight breeze blowing out to left field.

Arkansas is on the road to begin postseason play for the first time since the 2015 campaign. The Razorbacks also traveled to Stillwater that year for an NCAA Regional before punching their ticket to their eighth College World Series appearance in program history.

The winner of today's game advances to play the winner of No. 1 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 seed Missouri State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Probable starters: Grand Canyon RHP Daniel Avitia (8-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-5, 4.07 ERA)

Avitia, a freshman, was named the Pitcher of the Year in the Western Athletic Conference.

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

LF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory