Siloam Springs teachers of the year recognized

SILOAM SPRINGS -- During May's School Board meeting, the teachers of the year for 2022-23 were officially announced and recognized.

Kelly Svebek, the district's director of assessment and accountability, explained the requirements for the award.

"These teachers must be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled as a teacher, and I would say that is all of our teachers," she said. "We have exceptional, amazing teachers everywhere."

She continued, "They must be an expert in his or her field, they must guide and inspire students of all backgrounds to learn, they must be respected and admired by students, parents and colleagues, and that's how they are selected; they are chosen by their peers. I think that it is especially rewarding and important to know that the people you work alongside every day recognize what you're doing."

The award winners are:

• Marla Moore, Northside Elementary literacy interventionist. The award was presented by principal Jerrie Price and the school's adopter, Jeff Thurstenson.

• Brian Hyde, Allen Elementary literacy interventionist. The award was presented by principal Michelle Paden and the school's adopter, Bobby Reed.

• Mandy Thompson, third-grade teacher at Southside Elementary. The award was presented by principal Amy Hufford and the school's adopter, Patti Eiland.

• Krissi Beeks, a fifth grade social studies teacher at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The award was presented by principal Justin Blanchard and assistant principal Kendra Bookout.

• Michael Smith, a physical education teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School. The award was presented by principal Jacob Hayward and the school's adopter, Patti Eiland.

• Julianna Tufts, the choral director at Siloam Springs High School. The award was presented by principal Rob Lindley.

• Zach King, an English and language arts teacher at Mainstreet Academy. The award was presented by principal Michele Markovich and the school's adopter, Jed Harris.

• Paul Stambaugh, a Virtual Academy math teacher. The award was presented by director Adrienne Schlake.