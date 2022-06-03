Two Benton residents die in Texas I-30 crash

Two Benton residents were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west of New Boston, Texas.

The wreck happened at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the 184 mile marker about 16 miles west of New Boston, according to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Joseph Raines, 57, and Dongmei Raines, 56, died at the scene, according to the report.

Joseph Raines was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram and struck a trailer that was being pulled by a 2021 Kenworth truck-tractor. The Kenworth had stopped in traffic due to another crash when it was struck, according to the report.

The driver and passenger of the Kenworth, Linda Hardy, 65, and Jeffrey Hardy, 55, both of Mena, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a crash with a tour bus on U.S. 412 in Springdale, according to a preliminary report from Springdale police.

Justin Fernandez, 38, of Rogers, was riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 412 when a tour bus turning out of a hotel parking lot stopped for eastbound traffic, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Fernandez tried to stop and was thrown from the motorcycle, with both bike and rider hitting the side of the bus.

The investigating officer reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.