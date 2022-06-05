2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominees

◼️ ENTERTAINER

David Adam Byrnes

Erin Enderlin

Lance Carpenter

Sylamore Special

Tyler Kinch

◼️ AMERICANA ARTIST

Grace Stormont

Maybe April

Melissa Carper

Posey Hill

Ten Penny Gypsy

◼️ BLUEGRASS ARTIST

Arkansauce

The Gravel Yard

Spillwater Drive

Sylamore Special

Tacie and the Sunshine Band

◼️ COUNTRY ARTIST

Blane Howard

David Adam Byrnes

Erin Enderlin

Lance Carpenter

Pamela Hopkins

◼️ INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

The FlatLand Gospel Band

Grace Stormont

Marybeth Byrd

Tacie and the Sunshine Band

The Villines Trio

◼️ FEMALE VOCALIST

Abby Lindsey

Kelsey Lamb

Mae Estes

Mary Heather Hickman

Pamela Hopkins

◼️ MALE VOCALIST

David Adam Byrnes

Jabe Burgess

Jocko Deal

Lance Carpenter

Zach Davis

◼️ ACOUSTIC ACT

Anna Brinker

Apple & Setser

Grace Stormont

Ryan Harmon

Trey Johnson

◼️ VOCAL DUO/GROUP

Huckleberry Jam

Kelsey Lamb/Taylor Goyette

Mary Heather Hickman/Stephanie Joyce

Nik & Sam

The Roads Below

◼️ ALBUM

"Givin' a Damn (Don't Go with My Outfit)" by Pamela Hopkins. Produced by P.T. Houston, Lonnie Abbott and Andy Wallis.

"I Play Country Music, Volume 1 and Volume 2" by Phil McGarrah. Produced by Phil McGarrah, Mark Capps and Randy Kohrs.

"I'm Not Broken" by Sarah Jane Nelson. Produced by Brian Irwin.

"On Your Own" by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont.

"Phoenix" by Huckleberry Jam. Produced by Ty Sims and Huckleberry Jam.

◼️ SONG

"Bullet or a Bible." Written by Tyler Kinch, Drew Glover, Jackson Hagerman, Nathan Jeffers, Avery Snyder and Ryan Controneo. Performed by Tyler Kinch.

"God Wears Boots." Written by Lance Carpenter and Joey Ebach. Performed by Lance Carpenter.

"Jesus and Janis." Written by S.J. McDonald, Brittany Moore and Aaron Clafton. Performed by Brittany Moore.

"Ouachita River." Written and performed by Mary Heather Hickman and Stefanie Joyce.

"Yours." Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.

◼️ SONGWRITER

Billy Don Burns

Erin Enderlin

Kenny Drain

Lance Carpenter

Rodger King

◼️ MUSIC PRODUCER

Andy Wallis

Jon Raney

Mike Bailey

Travis Mobley

Tyler Bell

◼️ SOUND ENGINEER

Bryce Roberts

Jon Raney

Mark Malone

Mike Bailey

Ryan Ceola

◼️ PROMOTER

Alice Walker

Beth Brumley

Johnny Sprayberry

Jon Walker

Marty Scarbrough

◼️ VIDEO

"The Crown (For Mama)" by Rockey Don Jones. Directed by Drake McGuire.

"If I'm Not in Hell" by Erin Enderlin. Directed by Ryan Nolan.

"Put Some Country in Your Country" by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson.

"Small Spaces" by The Render Sisters. Directed by Pam Tillis.

"Water Me Down" by Huckleberry Jam. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.

◼️ RADIO STATION

KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro

KHPQ, Hot Country Q-92.1, Clinton

KMJX, 105.1 The Wolf, Little Rock

KXRD, Red Dirt 96.7, Fayetteville

KZHE, KZ-100, Magnolia

◼️ RADIO DJ

Christie Matthews, KDXY, Jonesboro

Jim & Lisa, KKYR, Texarkana

Larry & Angel Cross, KABF, Little Rock

Tom Duke, KQUS, Hot Springs

Western Red, KISR, Fort Smith

◼️ PUBLICATION/BLOG/PODCAST

AY Magazine

Acoustic Music Talk with Brad Apple

Arkansongs

The CMBeat

Raise Your Spirits Music Series

◼️ VENUE

The Collins Theater (Paragould)

George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville)

The Hall (Little Rock)

Hempstead Hall (Hope)

Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater (Eureka Springs)

◼️ YOUNG ARTIST

Dillon Massengale

The Render Sisters

Sarah Cecil

Sierra Carson

Sylamore Special

◼️ BASS PLAYER

Charles Barnes

Dennis Crouch

Doug DeForest

Jeremy Huddleston

Michael Rinne

◼️ DRUMMER

David O'Neal

Evan Hutchings

Quinn Hill

Ryan Controneo

Scott Gibson

◼️ FIDDLE PLAYER

Garry Murray

Jenee Fleenor

Ritchie Varnell

Tim Crouch

Wayne Massengale

◼️ GUITAR PLAYER

Casey Paraday

Charlie White

Jon Conley

Luke Williams

Randall George

◼️ STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER

Cody Russell

Josh Matheny

Larry Hight

Randy Terry

Robert Jones

[RELATED: Fifth Annual Arkansas Country Music Awards show vast array of talent]