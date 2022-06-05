2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominees

◼️ ENTERTAINER
- David Adam Byrnes
- Erin Enderlin
- Lance Carpenter
- Sylamore Special
- Tyler Kinch
◼️ AMERICANA ARTIST
- Grace Stormont
- Maybe April
- Melissa Carper
- Posey Hill
- Ten Penny Gypsy
◼️ BLUEGRASS ARTIST
- Arkansauce
- The Gravel Yard
- Spillwater Drive
- Sylamore Special
- Tacie and the Sunshine Band
◼️ COUNTRY ARTIST
- Blane Howard
- David Adam Byrnes
- Erin Enderlin
- Lance Carpenter
- Pamela Hopkins
◼️ INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- The FlatLand Gospel Band
- Grace Stormont
- Marybeth Byrd
- Tacie and the Sunshine Band
- The Villines Trio
◼️ FEMALE VOCALIST
- Abby Lindsey
- Kelsey Lamb
- Mae Estes
- Mary Heather Hickman
- Pamela Hopkins
◼️ MALE VOCALIST
- David Adam Byrnes
- Jabe Burgess
- Jocko Deal
- Lance Carpenter
- Zach Davis
◼️ ACOUSTIC ACT
- Anna Brinker
- Apple & Setser
- Grace Stormont
- Ryan Harmon
- Trey Johnson
◼️ VOCAL DUO/GROUP
- Huckleberry Jam
- Kelsey Lamb/Taylor Goyette
- Mary Heather Hickman/Stephanie Joyce
- Nik & Sam
- The Roads Below
◼️ ALBUM
"Givin' a Damn (Don't Go with My Outfit)" by Pamela Hopkins. Produced by P.T. Houston, Lonnie Abbott and Andy Wallis.
"I Play Country Music, Volume 1 and Volume 2" by Phil McGarrah. Produced by Phil McGarrah, Mark Capps and Randy Kohrs.
"I'm Not Broken" by Sarah Jane Nelson. Produced by Brian Irwin.
"On Your Own" by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont.
"Phoenix" by Huckleberry Jam. Produced by Ty Sims and Huckleberry Jam.
◼️ SONG
"Bullet or a Bible." Written by Tyler Kinch, Drew Glover, Jackson Hagerman, Nathan Jeffers, Avery Snyder and Ryan Controneo. Performed by Tyler Kinch.
"God Wears Boots." Written by Lance Carpenter and Joey Ebach. Performed by Lance Carpenter.
"Jesus and Janis." Written by S.J. McDonald, Brittany Moore and Aaron Clafton. Performed by Brittany Moore.
"Ouachita River." Written and performed by Mary Heather Hickman and Stefanie Joyce.
"Yours." Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.
◼️ SONGWRITER
- Billy Don Burns
- Erin Enderlin
- Kenny Drain
- Lance Carpenter
- Rodger King
◼️ MUSIC PRODUCER
- Andy Wallis
- Jon Raney
- Mike Bailey
- Travis Mobley
- Tyler Bell
◼️ SOUND ENGINEER
- Bryce Roberts
- Jon Raney
- Mark Malone
- Mike Bailey
- Ryan Ceola
◼️ PROMOTER
- Alice Walker
- Beth Brumley
- Johnny Sprayberry
- Jon Walker
- Marty Scarbrough
◼️ VIDEO
"The Crown (For Mama)" by Rockey Don Jones. Directed by Drake McGuire.
"If I'm Not in Hell" by Erin Enderlin. Directed by Ryan Nolan.
"Put Some Country in Your Country" by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson.
"Small Spaces" by The Render Sisters. Directed by Pam Tillis.
"Water Me Down" by Huckleberry Jam. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.
◼️ RADIO STATION
- KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro
- KHPQ, Hot Country Q-92.1, Clinton
- KMJX, 105.1 The Wolf, Little Rock
- KXRD, Red Dirt 96.7, Fayetteville
- KZHE, KZ-100, Magnolia
◼️ RADIO DJ
- Christie Matthews, KDXY, Jonesboro
- Jim & Lisa, KKYR, Texarkana
- Larry & Angel Cross, KABF, Little Rock
- Tom Duke, KQUS, Hot Springs
- Western Red, KISR, Fort Smith
◼️ PUBLICATION/BLOG/PODCAST
- AY Magazine
- Acoustic Music Talk with Brad Apple
- Arkansongs
- The CMBeat
- Raise Your Spirits Music Series
◼️ VENUE
- The Collins Theater (Paragould)
- George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville)
- The Hall (Little Rock)
- Hempstead Hall (Hope)
- Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater (Eureka Springs)
◼️ YOUNG ARTIST
- Dillon Massengale
- The Render Sisters
- Sarah Cecil
- Sierra Carson
- Sylamore Special
◼️ BASS PLAYER
- Charles Barnes
- Dennis Crouch
- Doug DeForest
- Jeremy Huddleston
- Michael Rinne
◼️ DRUMMER
- David O'Neal
- Evan Hutchings
- Quinn Hill
- Ryan Controneo
- Scott Gibson
◼️ FIDDLE PLAYER
- Garry Murray
- Jenee Fleenor
- Ritchie Varnell
- Tim Crouch
- Wayne Massengale
◼️ GUITAR PLAYER
- Casey Paraday
- Charlie White
- Jon Conley
- Luke Williams
- Randall George
◼️ STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER
- Cody Russell
- Josh Matheny
- Larry Hight
- Randy Terry
- Robert Jones
