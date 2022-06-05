The nation in brief: Driver dies in flash flooding near Dallas

Driver dies in flash flooding near Dallas

DALLAS -- At least one person was killed as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding.

Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge.

Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh.

More than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site, the National Weather Service reported.

Bidens leave home when plane nears

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said.

The White House said there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after "mistakenly entering a secured area." The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

A CBS News reporter said on Twitter that he saw Biden motorcading to a Rehoboth Beach fire station. The group of reporters that travels with the president was not part of the motorcade.

Federal regulations require pilots to check for flight restrictions along their route before taking off. Still, accidental airspace breaches, particularly around temporary restricted zones, are common.

Shots at graduation party kill 1, injure 7

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and seven other young people were injured after gunfire broke out during a graduation party in central Virginia, police said Saturday.

Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a call about shots fired late Friday night, Chesterfield County Police Maj. Brad Badgerow said at a news conference.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a gunfight with multiple shooters, Badgerow said, though he noted officers had recovered more than 50 casings of four different calibers.

"Whether that means it was four people shooting -- I can't tell you that. But it looks like there were at least four different weapons that were fired," he said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the department said they discovered 20-year-old Taborri Carter of Petersburg suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene. Five other shooting victims had already left the scene before police arrived, according to a news release that said their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Two other people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle as they fled the shooting, police said. Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 21 and were from Chesterfield or nearby localities. The party, which had been advertised on social media, drew 50 to 100 people, Badgerow said.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests or suspect information had been released as of Saturday afternoon.

The party took place in a residential area of Chester, which is about 15 miles south of Richmond.



