PBS announces contest winners

Arkansas PBS has announced the 14 winning stories selected from among 93 entries to its PBS KIDS Writers Contest for grades kindergarten through three.

The 14 winning stories are available to read online at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

The winners by grade level are:

Kindergarten -- First place, Faith Ford of Luxora for "Love Makes Everything Better"; second place, Harper Porter of Bentonville for "The Baby Who Ate Trees"; and third place, Penelope Posadas of Rogers for "Once Upon a Dino Birthday Surprise."

First grade -- First place, Abigail Wharton of Conway for "The Playful Pony and the Swimming Swordfish;" second place tie, Sadie Montgomery of Rison for "The Lonely Giant" and Emerson Gitz of Batesville for "Peppa and Emmy's Big Adventure;" and third place, Beau Corley of Malvern for "The Blue Tornado and the Aliens."

Second grade -- First place, Elijah Smith of Benton for "The Droid 8E8 and the Giant Space Worm;" second place, Henley Ritchie of Mountain Home for "The Girl Who Loves Books;" and third place, Bennett Yochum of Rogers for "The Camping Buds."

Third grade -- First place, Isabella Posadas of Rogers for "Lying Lizzy;" second place, Charlotte Granderson of Fayetteville for "Sammy Salamander;" and third place tie, Gunner Duck of Omaha for "Ninja Puppy in China" and David Archer McKnight of Sherwood for "The Badger and the Telekinetic Kangaroo."

In addition to their stories being published on the Arkansas PBS website, the young authors will have the opportunity to read their stories for special segments during "Rise and Shine," a six-week summer learning broadcast series produced by Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education beginning July 6.

Entries were judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations.

Each winner will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack. In addition, first place winners will receive a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.

The Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest is meant to advance student literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.

Support for the Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest is provided by the June Hoes Williams Endowment.



