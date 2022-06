47 state students on National Merit list

Forty-seven members of Arkansas' 2022 high school class are among more than 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This announcement in June is the third made this spring by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The organization named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards on April 27 and winners of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships on May 11. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced in July.

The Arkansas student recipients of college and university awards, their high schools, their college plans and the institutions awarding their scholarships are listed below by their hometowns.

Bentonville

Abdullah Asif -- Bentonville High; biochemistry; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Soumya S. Chauhan -- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; mechanical engineering; University of Arkansas; Fayetteville.

Ethan G. Chriss -- Bentonville High; biomedical engineering; University of Southern California.

Halen W. Corbin -- Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville; political science; University of Arkanas, Fayetteville.

Aiswarya Pramiti Saravanan-- Bentonville High; neuroscience; University of Texas at Dallas.

Haleena Sharif --Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville; medicine; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Ishana Thakre -- Bentonville West High, mechanical engineering; Purdue University.

Bryant

Aaron D. Garcia --Bryant High; financial planning; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Cave Springs

Breck T. Husong, Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers; electrical engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Harry L. Wilson, Bentonville High; mechanical engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Centerton

Caden J. Paul, Bentonville West High; finance; University of Alabama.

Clarksville

Joshua A. Engle -- Clarksville High; film production; Ouachita Baptist University.

Conway

Chase D. Fralick -- Conway High; biomedical engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Rebekah I. Ulasewich; Conway High, architecture; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

El Dorado

Grace K. Reed -- El Dorado High; sociology; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Farmington

Weston A. Sills -- Farmington High; engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Fayetteville

Fiona B. Eggleston -- Fayetteville High; Art History; Fordham University.

Cason H. Frisby -- Fayetteville High; food science; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Cole E. Jackson -- Fayetteville High; economics; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Ian C. Popp -- Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville; chemical engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Fort Smith

Emma C. Paulus -- Southside High; biomedical engineering; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Leen Samman -- Southside High; medicine; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Greenbrier

Sydney P. Lehman -- Greenbrier High; computer science; Hendrix College.

Greenwood

Katherine M. Rupert -- Greenwood High; aerospace engineering; Oklahoma State University at Stillwater.

Harrison

McKenzie P. Allred -- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; biology; Grinnell College.

Jonesboro

Austin B. Bellis -- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; actuarial science; Boston University.

William Lawson Smith --Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; computer engineering; University of Alabama.

Little Rock

Haarika V. Ayyadevara Central High; medicine; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Nathaniel C. Byrd -- Pulaski Academy, computer science; University of Texas at Dallas.

Madeline C. Crisp -- Central High; medicine; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Thomas John Hout -- Central High; undecided career choice, University of Georgia in Athens.

Mason Minden -- Little Rock Christian Academy, ecology; University of Tulsa.

Nithin R. Reddy -- Central High; medicine; Tulane University.

Joseph K. Rhee -- Central High; law; Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Jackson C. Smith -- Catholic High for Boys: neuroscience; University of Southern California.

David Wood -- Little Rock Christian Academy, mechanical engineering; Texas A&M University.

London

Lainey R. Kirshberger -- Dover High; zoology; Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.

Lowell

Sarah J. Schwartz -- Haas Hall Academy in Rogers; biomedicine; Hendrix College.

Magnolia

Guangqian C. Dai -- Magnolia High; music; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Mountain Home

Ben A. Partney -- Mountain Home High-Career Academies; chemical engineering; Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Rogers

Meera Arunkumar -- Haas Hall Academy in Rogers; molecular biology; University of Arizona.

Russellville

Elijah J. Clark -- Russellville High; business; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Searcy

Josiah S. Linderman -- Searcy High; foreign language; Harding University.

Sherwood

Carter J. Watson -- Sylvan Hills High in the Pulaski County Special School District; mechanical engineering; University oF Arkansas, Fayetteville

Springdale

Preston R. McAllister -- Har-Ber High in Springdale; biochemistry; University of Alabama.

Noah J. Seiter -- Har-Ber High in Springdale; information science; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Van Buren

Benjamin D. Cantrell -- Van Buren High; computer programming; Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.