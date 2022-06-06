Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients rise to 116; deaths up by seven

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped back above 100 on Monday, reaching its highest level since March, as the state's new cases continued to trend upward.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 11,505.



The number hospitalized rose by 20, to 116, the highest total since March 30.



It was the biggest one-day increase in hospitalized covid-19 patients since Jan. 26, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.



The state's case count rose by 173. While smaller by 126 than the rise on Sunday, it was larger by 55 than the increase a week earlier, on Memorial Day.



Already at its highest level since the week ending March 25, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 419.



With recoveries outnumbering new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 211, to 4,728.



Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to three.



The number who were in intensive care, which fell by three on Sunday, fell by three more on Monday, to 17.