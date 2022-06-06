Runs mark broken in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State and Missouri State combined to set an NCAA Tournament record for runs in the Cowboys' 29-15 victory on Sunday at O'Brate Stadium in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional.

The 44 runs surpassed the previous NCAA Tournament record of 43 scored in two games.

Miami of Ohio beat Quinnipiac 35-8 in 2005 at the Austin Regional and Florida State beat Ohio State 37-6 in 2009 at the Tallahassee Regional.

The University of Arkansas played in the 2005 Austin Regional and went 2-2, beating Miami 9-5 and Texas 9-2 and losing to Texas 19-8 and 5-2.

"It can happen, but it doesn't happen if you don't get here," Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said of being on the losing end of a game with 44 runs scored. "It doesn't happen unless you win a little bit."

Guttin said the game reminded him of Rice's 25-6 victory in 1997 at the Lubbock Regional.

"We were out of pitching," Guttin said. "I think Lance Berkman in the ninth inning intentionally got himself doubled up to kind of stop it from getting worse."

Berkman hit 67 home runs for Rice from 1995-97 before becoming an All-Star for the Houston Astros.

The Oklahoma State and Missouri State baseball teams put together more offense than their football programs did when the Cowboys' opened last season with a 23-16 victory over the Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium.

On a roll

Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace's home run in the fifth inning of Sunday night's game against Oklahoma State marked the fourth consecutive game in which he hit a home run.

The streak started when Wallace hit a home run in Florida's 7-5 victory over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

Wallace then homered twice in the Razorbacks' 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon to open the Stillwater Regional on Friday, and he homered against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Wallace, a sophomore from Greenbrier, took over the Razorbacks' lead with 15 home runs after being tied with Brady Slavens and Braydon Webb at 14 going into Sunday night's game.

Home run derby

Through the first five games of the Stillwater Regional, Arkansas, Missouri State, Oklahoma State and Grand Canyon combined to hit 33 home runs.

Missouri State hit 11 home runs in three games before being eliminated by Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Razorbacks had hit 9, the Cowboys 8 and Grand Canyon 5.

The Razorbacks hit seven home runs in beating Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night, including two by second baseman Robert Moore.

The biggest shot for Arkansas in its first two games was shortstop Jalen Battles' grand slam against Oklahoma State on Saturday night that capped an eight-run eighth inning.

"It's jumpy right now," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of O'Brate Stadium. "I mean, it's that time of the year.

"You've got a breeze blowing out. It's not like it's 20 miles an hour, but it's blowing out a little bit, and the ball's really flying.

"We noticed it in batting practice. We noticed it the other day in our hour-and-15-minute practice. The wind was kind of blowing in from right, but the ball was still traveling.

"I just think it's a little bit of, they've got some thin air going. ... Guys are locked in all the way around. There's a lot of guys swinging the bats well."

Oklahoma State and Missouri State combined for nine runs in the Cowboys' 29-15 victory in a Sunday elimination game.

"I think it's a good park to hit in," Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said. "I think the wind was favorable. It was hot.

"And the further you get into [the regional], the top end pitchers are spent, at least the starters. Maybe it's the ball, I don't know. But I like it when we hit them."

50th for Lanzilli

Arkansas senior right fielder Chris Lanzilli, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest playing his fifth college season, hit his 50th career home run in the Razorbacks' 20-12 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Lanzilli's three-run home in the ninth inning stretched the Razorbacks' lead to 19-12. He has hit nine home runs at Arkansas after hitting 41 in four seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Turner the burner

Arkansas senior catcher Michael Turner stole his first base of the season in the first inning of Sunday night's game against Oklahoma State.

Turner stole second base without a throw after hitting a single. It was his first stolen base attempt of the season. He had nine stolen bases the previous four seasons at Kent State.

Short start

Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins went 1 1/3 innings on Sunday night to match his shortest start of the season. He also went 1 1/3 at Alabama on May 21.

Hagen Smith, the Razorbacks' starter on Saturday night against Oklahoma State, also went 1 1/3 innings.

Long and longer

Arkansas' 20-12 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night took 4 hours and 53 minutes to play.

The Cowboys' 29-15 victory over Missouri State on Sunday took even longer -- 5:01.

So for a period of 23 1/2 hours, the Cowboys played two games that combined to take 9:54 to play.

Aiming for 50

Keith Guttin completed his 40th season as Missouri's State's coach with the Bears' loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday.

After the game Guttin was asked if he's committed to coaching the Bears for a 41st season.

"I'm committed to 50," Guttin said. "As long as the boss is."

Missouri State Athletic Director Kyle Moats last year extended Guttin's contract through the 2023 season.

Guttin, who has a 1,340-872 record at Missouri State, turns 67 in July.

5 hits for Brown

Oklahoma State shortstop Marcus Brown, a sophomore from Springdale who played at Shiloh Christian High School, went 5 for 7 against Missouri State and also drew a walk. He scored five runs snd drove in three.

Saving the bullpen

Oklahoma State reliever Trevor Martin pitched the final 6 2/3 innings of the Cowboys' 29-15 victory over Missouri State.

Martin threw 126 pitches, with 87 strikes. He held the Bears to 4 hits, 3 runs and 1 walk with 16 strikeouts as the Cowboys rallied from a 12-0 deficit.

"Their guy Martin stepped up and gave them a yeoman effort," Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said.

Jersey Dave

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn wore a jersey -- rather than a pullover -- for the third consecutive game when the Razorbacks played Sunday night.