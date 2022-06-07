Rice mill employee dies in crane collapse, police say

An employee of Producers Rice Mill in Pine Bluff died Tuesday after a truck-mounted crane fell over and struck the person, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the mill at 121 S. Kansas St. Police said a crew of outside contractors were working with the crane when it fell over.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced the employee, Woodrow Kyle Vaughn, 26, dead at the scene at 10:55 a.m. Vaughn would have turned 27 on June 19.

Vaughn’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner on Wednesday, Kelley said.

Police do not suspect any criminal violation or foul play. Officers stayed at the scene with Kelley to assist with the investigation.

“The incident appears to be a heartbreaking industrial accident,” police Lt. David DeFoor wrote in the release.





A man was killed when a truck-mounted crane, shown here, fell over at the Producers Rice Mill on Kansas Street in Pine Bluff on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





