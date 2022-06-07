ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Top of the Rock seeks singers; ‘Baby Jane’ screens

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Chorus invitation

The Top of the Rock Chorus, in its 60th year as a chapter of Sweet Adelines, invites women of all ages to a membership event, 7-9:15 p.m. June 14 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood.

The 50-plus-singer chorus draws members from Central Arkansas and west Tennessee to perform traditional and contemporary four-part a cappella music. The June 14 session will include a short placement evaluation of singing ranges, the assignment of a chorus member to act as musical mentor and refreshments. The schedule includes a performance at the Women's Expo in August at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and several performances during the Christmas season. Visit topoftherockchorus.com.

FILM: Big-screen 'Baby Jane'

Joan Crawford (left) and Bette Davis represent the ultimate in sibling rivalry in "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A big-screen "revival" Sunday and June 15 marks the 60th anniversary of the release of the 1962 cult classic "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?," a psychological horror-thriller about the ultimate in sibling rivalry, in which an aging child star (Bette Davis) "cares" for her wheelchair-bound sister (Joan Crawford) in old Hollywood.

Area screenings:

◼️ Sunday — in Little Rock, 1 p.m. at the Breckenridge 12 and 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18; in Conway, 1 and 7 p.m. at the Cinemark Towne Centre; in Fayetteville, 1 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema; in Fort Smith, 1 p.m. at the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema.

◼️ June 15 — in Little Rock, 7 p.m. at the Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18; in Conway, 7 p.m. at the Cinemark Towne Centre; in Fayetteville, 7 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema; in Fort Smith, 7 p.m. at the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema.

Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com.

ETC.: Winning writers

Winners of the 2022 Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest:

◼️ Kindergarten — first place, Faith Ford of Luxora for "Love Makes Everything Better"; second place, Harper Porter of Bentonville for "The Baby Who Ate Trees"; third place, Penelope Posadas of Rogers for "Once Upon a Dino Birthday Surprise."

◼️ First grade — first place, Abigail Wharton of Conway for "The Playful Pony and the Swimming Swordfish"; tied for second place, Sadie Montgomery of Rison for "The Lonely Giant" and Emerson Gitz of Batesville for "Peppa and Emmy's Big Adventure"; third place, Beau Corley of Malvern for "The Blue Tornado and the Aliens."

◼️ Second grade — first place, Elijah Smith of Benton for "The Droid 8E8 and the Giant Space Worm"; second place, Henley Ritchie of Mountain Home for "The Girl Who Loves Books"; third place, Bennett Yochum of Rogers for "The Camping Buds."

◼️ Third grade — First place, Isabella Posadas of Rogers for "Lying Lizzy"; second place, Charlotte Granderson of Fayetteville for "Sammy Salamander"; tied for third place, Gunner Duck of Omaha for "Ninja Puppy in China" and David Archer McKnight of Sherwood for "The Badger and the Telekinetic Kangaroo."

Students in grades K-3 across the state submitted 93 entries. All 14 winning stories can be read online at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

The authors will also read their stories for special segments during "Rise and Shine," a six-week summer learning broadcast series, beginning July 6, produced by Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education.

Judging involved originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations, according to a news release. Each winner will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack; first-place winners will receive a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, loaded with educational games, music and videos. Support for the contest comes from the June Hoes Williams Endowment.