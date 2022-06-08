Capitol & Scott: The Methodist divide in Arkansas

Factions within the United Methodist Church have been at odds for years over the denomination’s official stance on homosexuality.

Traditionalists have historically upheld provisions in United Methodist doctrine prohibiting the ordination of gay ministers and the solemnizing of gay marriage by Methodist clergy or inside Methodist churches, while progressives have sought more inclusion for LGBTQ Methodists.

As the divide has grown, some traditionalist congregations are pushing to leave the United Methodists to join another evangelical body.

Last week, at the United Methodist Church in Arkansas’ annual convention in Hot Springs, delegates voted to defer legislation that would make it easier for traditionalist congregations to leave the church.

Frank Lockwood, religion editor for the Democrat-Gazette says the disagreements within the church are not going away anytime soon and, regardless of the outcome, each side stands to face negative impacts from the doctrinal schism.

Lockwood joins Capitol & Scott host Lara Farrar to discuss the divide and what could come next for the United Methodists in Arkansas.

Email Frank Lockwood: flockwood@adgnewsroom.com

