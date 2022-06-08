• Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem, Mass., tweeted: "In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statue downtown was vandalized" with red spray paint after police said they arrested a man who defaced the tribute to the 1960s sitcom depicting actress Elizabeth Montgomery on a broomstick.

• Brian Keith Easterling, the now-suspended chief of the volunteer Baker Fire District in the Florida panhandle., was arrested on charges alleging he fatally shot a Pensacola business owner because he owed Easterling money.

• Scott Corfe of the Social Market Foundation in Britain cited "derailed career paths, missed promotion opportunities and tens of thousands of pounds of foregone earnings" after research determined that mothers there each lost out on $88,000 in wages in the 10 years after having a baby.

• Ramon Kendricks of the California Highway Patrol said several cars swerved to avoid a 300-pound bear on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale overnight, but ultimately it was struck and killed, necessitating a flat-bed tow truck.

• Peter Goodwin of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science said a newly comprehensive study determined the health of the six-state Chesapeake Bay watershed improved slightly in the past year, giving it an overall grade of C+.

• Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, chief justice of California's Supreme Court, will have to review video recordings of oral arguments, assuming attorneys agree, after she tested positive for covid-19 and isolated.

• Jessica Reznicek, an environmental activist who tried to sabotage construction of the 1,200-mile Dakota Access Pipeline, saw her eight-year prison term upheld as a federal appeals court was unfazed by inclusion of a terrorism-related enhancement in the sentencing.

• Kris Jones Adcock of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program said 1,800 people, mostly patients, registered for accounts as the Health Department started accepting applications, though it could be the end of the year before medical marijuana is available in the state.

• Mike Huval, a state legislator from Breaux Bridge, La., opened his argument by greeting House members in French, but the answer was "Non," meaning students working to earn free college tuition may take computer coding instead of a foreign language if the governor signs the bill.