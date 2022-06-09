I-30 remains blocked after Clark County pileup that killed 3, officials say

A crash Wednesday afternoon that killed at least three people and involved at least a dozen vehicles on Interstate 30 is still being cleared, Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said on Thursday morning.

State police had no updates yet on the number of fatalities or injuries caused by the wreck but agency spokesman Bill Sadler said everyone had been accounted for.

Crews are still on site assisting those in need and most of those not driving 18-wheelers were able to get off I-30, according to Parker.

Parker said traffic was still being diverted on I-30 westbound at U.S. 67 but the state Department of Transportation was about to remove the last damaged tractor and begin repairing and repaving the road. According to Parker, the fire from the crash melted the pavement.

As of Thursday morning, Parker said they hoped to have at least one lane of westbound I-30 open by early afternoon.

The pileup started as a two-vehicle crash about 30 miles south of Hot Springs, which the Transportation Department said was a minor wreck. Parker said it may have been weather-related, as rain had begun and lowered visibility.

The crash led to a chain reaction of at least a dozen vehicles striking one another, including multiple 18-wheelers.

