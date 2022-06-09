LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Newsboys at Magic Springs; Buffett at Walmart AMP

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

6-9 p.m.: C-ville music showcase – The Talent Show

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

7:30 p.m.: Veaux, with Frailstate, Any Given Room, Off Balance ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Honey Collective, Emily Fenton, Chordandjocks ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

5:30 p.m.: Fonky Donkey

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

8 p.m.: Billy Ruben and the Elevated Enzymes with Professor Fuzz 63 ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Townsend

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479)527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Shakey Graves with Bendigo Fletcher ($30-$35)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479)551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: The Klocks ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave Suite A; 501-525-1615

6:30p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Bridge Street Live, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5-10 p.m.: Dikki Du & the Zydeco Crew

◼️ Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org

7 p.m.: Hot Springs Music Festival (starts at $10)

◼️ Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7 p.m.: Chris Johns

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart Amp, 5079 W Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

8 p.m.: Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band ($150)

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Jonathan McQuay

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar at Aloft, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Kimberly & Mason Duo

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Kiser with Jon Bailey & Jake Peterson

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 -11:45 p.m.: Wifisfuneral, with ALOFOREVERR ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

9-11 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11 p.m.: Ship of Fools (patio)

8:30 p.m.: Dawson Hollow with Burney Sisters ($12 reserved; $10 advance standing room, $12 standing room at door)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Tan the Terrible

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Funkanites ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dogtown Throwdown, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

7-11 p.m.: Just Cuz

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Deshon Electric and the Current Band

BENTON

◼️ Riverside Grocery, 4444 U.S. 67; (501) 794-0329; riversidegrocery.com

6-9 p.m.: Hooker Proof

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Hardin Drive; (501) 241-1151

8 p.m.: Mama Tryde

CADDO GAP

◼️ Gap Mercantile, 35 Vaught St.; (870) 356-2100

6:30p.m.: McWilliams Family Bluegrass Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Hwy 124

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Some Dude Called Robb

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Karla Case Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: The Bel Airs ($8)

8:30 p.m.: Whitey Morgan ($25-$80)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Cody Canada & The Departed with Lance Roark ($18-$23)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: WoodnWind

◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Mike Adair & the Vises

◼️ Central Theatre

7 p.m.: Hot Springs Music Festival (starts at $10)

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

8 p.m.: East End Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dino D

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurant.com

6 p.m.: Chris Johns & the Porter Crews Show

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Lone Star Skynyrd ($30 advance, $40 at the door)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7 p.m.: Tim Wolf

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io

8 p.m.: The I-40 Ramblers

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart Amp

7:30 p.m.: Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy ($39.50-$250)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; People are invited to take musical instruments and chairs.

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

1-3 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m.: Some Dude Called Robb

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: The Arkaholics

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 East Third St.; (501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Rob Moore and Tyndall Jackson

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Max Overdrive

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com

7-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Ben Byres & Doug Bramlett

◼️ Vino's

8-9 p.m.: Crossing Acheron

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Michael Prysock ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dogtown Throwdown

7-11 p.m.: Gravel Yard Band

◼️ The Filling Station

4-7 p.m.: Cherise Martini and friends

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8 p.m.: Summore & Clusters of Fornication ($15)

CABOT

◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill

8 p.m.: The Hangovers Band

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: The Nightliners

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at Mad

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St.; (479) 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com

9 p.m.: Brick Fields and Divas on Fire

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Big Smith with The Burney Sisters ($20-$23)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6750; cityhs.net

1-3 p.m.: Organized Chaos

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa (Fountain Room), 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Bike Fest, Bridge Street Entertainment District; (501) 617-3830

7 p.m.: The Crue (Motley Crue tribute band), The Fraze

◼️ Central Theatre

7 p.m.: Hot Springs Music Festival (starts at $10)

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Grill, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-9 p.m.: Kenny Mann & Danger Zone

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: The Newsboys with Adam Agee ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m: Dino D

◼️ Skinny Dip Cove, Lake Hamilton; (501) 767-2197

1-6 p.m.: Tragikly White, DJ Kramer

◼️ Vapors Live

8-10 p.m.: Escape (Journey tribute band) ($45)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ The Turn, 111 Balboa Way; (501) 226-0340;

6-10 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

LONSDALE

◼️ Studduck Beers Bluegrass Festival, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

10 a.m.: The Baker Family

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Beaux Adkins

MALVERN

◼️ Whiskey Ridge Ranch Rodeo Arena, 25938 Arkansas 84; (501) 304-3089; whiskeyridgeranch.net

6 p.m.: Brincodieras & Tito El Ranchero

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar

8 p.m.: Jason & Robby

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Dewayne Hodges

MENA

◼️ Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St.; (479) 394-9919

8-11:55 p.m.: Mike Mayberry

MORRILTON

◼️ Rialto Theater, 215 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 208-3751; rialtomorrilton.com

8 p.m.: The Remnants of Rock (formerly the St. James Band) ($20)

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Travis LeDoyt (Elvis Presley tribute)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Starset, with Red, Fame on Fire, Smash Into Pieces ($25-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

noon-4 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale; (501) 507-8159

4-10 p.m.: Karaoke World Championship USA Arkansas ($5; free for those under age 12)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: "All That Jazz" brunch

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

2-11 p.m.: Benefit for John Gray, with Organized Chaos, David Garner, Steve Boyster, Billy Masters, Nathan Turner, Gil Franklin and Ryan Harmon

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.; Nefish Mountain ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St. #102; (501) 372-0210

7:30 p.m.: Jazz at The Joint with Peter Slalov with the Ted Ludwig Trio ($30)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Bree Ogden

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Big Chill

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Austin Handley

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart Amp

6:45 p.m.: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy ($39.50-$304.50)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: John Fullbright Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ EL Padrino's, 1609 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406; Padrinos

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater

7 p.m.: Jukebox Live, from Branson, Mo.

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

7 p.m.: As I Lay Dying with Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent, White Chapel ($33-$39)

■ ■ ■ Tickets ■ ■ ■

Steve Martin and Martin Short's show on Sept. 23 was announced in February by Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and arena officials recently announced that the Steep Canyon Rangers will also be part of the show. (Steve Martin sometimes records and performs with the Rangers). Tickets range from $75 to $250. Mask and vaccination requirements are still in place.

