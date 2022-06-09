Sections
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast

Previewing Chapel Hill Super Regional with Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:41 a.m.
North Carolina's Brandon Schaeffer (39) pitches during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' regional championship in Stillwater, Okla., and preview this week's Chapel Hill (N.C.) Super Regional with Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball.com.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.


