NATURALS 5-3, DRILLERS 3-0

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals swept Thursday's doubleheader, surrendering eight hits across 14 innings in Tulsa. Anthony Veneziano provided the highlight of the day, tossing a complete-game 7-inning shutout in the second game.

The Drillers (29-22) led 3-0 through three innings in the opener before a pair of homer runs -- first a solo shot by Nick Loftin, then a Logan Porter two-run homer two batters later -- pulled the Naturals (26-27) level.

The Naturals grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh inning on three straight hits. Jake Means' one-out single scored Seuly Matias and John Rave came across on a passed ball, handing the Naturals the win.

The Naturals didn't wait but two batters to grab a lead they'd never surrender in the second game. Maikel Garcia and Loftin hit back-to-back first-pitch doubles with Garcia scoring. They added two more in the fourth -- more than enough for Veneziano to do the rest, striking out five on just 79 pitches.