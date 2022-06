Pregame:

It is a great day for baseball in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with clear skies and the temperature in the high 70s. There is a light northeast breeze.

Probable Starters: Arkansas RHP Noland (6-5, 4.13 ERA) vs UNC (4-2, 3.61 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory