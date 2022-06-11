NATURALS 13, DRILLERS 4

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals won their third straight game behind home runs by Michael Massey, Seuly Matias and Maikel Garcia on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Massey’s home run broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning to give the Naturals the lead.

In the sixth inning after Tulsa tied the score 4-4, Matias hit a home run to left field to give Northwest a 5-4 lead. In the next inning, Garcia hit his first home run of the season to cap an eight-run inning for the Naturals, making it 13-4.

The Naturals had 11 hits and drew nine walks. John Rave drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to start the big inning.

Four Northwest Arkansas batters totaled multiple hits. Seven of the nine players with a plate appearance recorded a hit.

Naturals starter Zack Phillips (1-1) allowed 4 runs in 4 innings, striking out 5. In relief of Phillips, the bullpen threw five scoreless innings, allowing one base runner and striking out six.