’21 ending resonates with Hogs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- All that stands between the University of Arkansas baseball team and the College World Series is one victory over a team from North Carolina.

Sound familiar?

The Razorbacks lost a pair of one-run games to North Carolina State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville last June following a 21-2 victory over the Wolfpack in the first game of the super regional.

Arkansas was eliminated short of a trip to Omaha, Neb., after being the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

After the Razorbacks beat North Carolina 4-1 on Saturday in the first game of the NCAA Chapel Hill (N.C.) Super Regional, members of Arkansas' team said they are hopeful their experience last season will pay off this time around.

"Human nature, you're going to think about it a little bit," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said when asked about last year's ending. "But, really, your thought process should be that you learn from it."

Seven of the 12 Razorbacks who played Saturday were on last year's team. Several other members of the 2021 team are also on the trip to Chapel Hill.

Second baseman Robert Moore alluded to the experience a week ago after the Razorbacks moved within one victory of clinching a regional championship at Oklahoma State.

"Last year everyone had their bags packed to go to Omaha and in 48 hours, we're done," Moore said.

Within minutes of Saturday's game ending, Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland said the team had already turned its attention toward winning today's game that begins at noon Central.

"[Saturday's game] doesn't really matter anymore," Noland said in an interview with ESPN. "You move on to tomorrow and have that mindset that you come out and win it tomorrow."

Arkansas is looking to earn its 11th trip to the College World Series and seventh in Van Horn's 20 seasons as head coach.

Van Horn also twice led Nebraska to the College World Series.

"We got beat by a really good team, a hot team," Van Horn said of losing to North Carolina State 6-5 and 3-2 in last year's super regional. "That's the way it goes."

Arkansas had to go on the road for last week's Stillwater (Okla.) Regional after the Razorbacks went a combined 4-8 in games before the NCAA Tournament.

"I've been saying it, we feel great about still being able to play [considering] the way we were playing about three weeks ago," Van Horn said. "We feel great that we're still standing."

Today's pitchers?

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn wouldn't be specific when asked about his starting pitcher for today's game.

"We've probably got it narrowed down to two," Van Horn said. "Either a right-hander or a left-hander."

Van Horn's response drew laughter from members of the media, and he declined when asked if he could expound on which right-hander or left-hander he is considering to start.

Freshman left-hander Hagen Smith has been the No. 2 starter this season, but he earned saves out of the bullpen in the Razorbacks' past two games -- Monday night over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional and Saturday -- so it's unlikely he will start today.

If Van Horn decides to go with a right-hander, his choices include sophomore Will McEntire (1-2, 3.25 ERA), freshman Brady Tygart (3-4, 3.93, 8 saves) and sophomore Jaxon Wiggins (6-3, 6.12).

McEntire has started and pitched out of the bullpen, and he has gained the coaches' confidence.

Tygart has been the Razorbacks' closer, but that might be Smith's new role.

Wiggins has been the No. 3 starter this season and he can hit 100 mph on his fastball, but he went just 11/3 innings against Oklahoma State at the Stillwater Regional last Sunday and has struggled with his control.

If Van Horn wants to start a left-hander, junior Zack Morris (5-0, 1.91) would be the logical choice. He has pitched out of the bullpen in 18 of 19 appearances this season, but he started Monday night and went 31/3 scoreless innings in Arkansas' 7-3 victory over Oklahoma State.

North Carolina Coach Scott Forbes said junior left-hander Brandon Schaeffer (7-3, 3.58 ERA) will be his starter today.

Schaeffer has pitched to contact as he's allowed 98 hits in 88 innings. He has 62 strikeouts and 22 walks.

"He's just consistent," Forbes said. "You know what you're going to get. He's going to be in the zone. He gets better as the game goes, which is a great, great attribute for a starter. He's a tremendous kid."

Schaeffer made two starts against Virginia Commonwealth in the Chapel Hill Regional -- last Friday and Monday -- and combined to throw 137 pitches in nine innings.

"He had a great week [of recovery]," Forbes said. "You've got a guy on the mound that has experience, and at the end of the day it's a weekend series and you've got to win it.

"You've got to win two games. We just didn't get that first one."

Make it 99

Freshman first baseman Peyton Stovall led off the fifth inning Saturday against North Carolina starter Max Carlson and hit the Razorbacks' 99th home run of the season.

Stovall's fifth home run broke a tie with the 2018 Razorbacks for the second-most home runs in a season by an Arkansas team.

Last season's Razorbacks hit a school-record 109 home runs.

Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace are tied for the Arkansas team lead with 15 home runs the season. Braydon Webb has 14.

Webb gets on

Braydon Webb was the ultimate leadoff hitter for the Razorbacks as he reached base four times Saturday. He went 3 for 4 and also drew a walk.

"When you've got a guy that can get on base consistently, it's always going to help his team out," Tar Heels pitcher Max Carlson said. "Webb had that going for him today.

"Not really much to say. I've just got to shut him down better."

Roy in the house

Saturday's announced crowd of 3,794 at Boshamer Stadium included Roy Williams, who as North Carolina's men's basketball coach led the Tar Heels to three national championships.

Rather than a Carolina blue shirt, Williams wore a pink shirt along with a straw hat. The pink shirt was a gift last week and Williams wore it during the regional won by the Tar Heels, so he is wearing it again during the super regional.

Williams retired after the 2020-21 season and continues to live in Chapel Hill.

Nice view

It's not exactly the roof top apartment bleachers fans use to watch Chicago Cubs games, but fans are able to watch the game from outside of Boshamer Stadium.

Stands for North Carolina's Shelton Stadium -- home of the Tar Heels' field hockey team -- is adjacent to Boshamer Stadium, and fans can stand at the top and watch the game.

Same number

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn and North Carolina Coach Scott Forbes both wear No. 21.

Van Horn usually wears a pullover, but he began wearing a jersey for the NCAA Stillwater Regional, which the Razorbacks won last week by going 3-1.