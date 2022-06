One person died when his car hit a tree near Arkansas 310 in rural White County early Friday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Eli Roetzel, 19, of Rose Bud, was killed just after 6:20 a.m. Friday when he was driving west on a curve in the state highway west of Letona. His 2004 GMC Sierra ran off the road and hit a large tree on the left side of the road.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.