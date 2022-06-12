Senate District 22 GOP race heats up

BATESVILLE -- Facing a challenge from state Rep. John Payton of Wilburn in the June 21 Republican runoff, state Sen. James Sturch of Batesville says he believes that his campaign has the momentum and he's going to survive.

"I think usually when you are in second place [in the primary election], it gives more people more umph to go out and help you because they know that every vote counts and their vote could make the difference," Sturch said in an interview at his home here.

"I actually had some people say, 'Well Sturch, we thought you had it in the bag the first time. We didn't even go vote,'" he said. "Even turning those people out to vote is key, too."

But Payton says he expects to oust Sturch in the runoff.

"There is a lot of momentum on my side," he said, and he has people asking for his campaign signs that he's never met before. Early voting starts Tuesday.

Sturch has drawn sharp criticism from Payton over his 2021 vote against a bill that aimed to prevent public schools from teaching that the United States is systemically racist.

He has defended his vote against the bill by pointing out that he voted for a separate bill that placed into law a process for parents to challenge curricula they feel are misleading, inaccurate or otherwise inappropriate.

Sturch and Payton are dueling in the Senate District 22 runoff because they were the two top voter-getters in the three-candidate field in the May 24 primary. The winner of the runoff will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

The district includes Independence and Sharp counties and parts of Cleburne, Fulton, Lawrence and Izard counties. The state Board of Apportionment approved new boundaries for legislative districts in November.

In the GOP primary, Payton received 6,281 votes compared with Sturch's 5,353 votes, and the third candidate, Ethan Barnes of Hardy, tallied 3,571 votes, according to the secretary of state's website.

Sturch is a 31-year-old teacher who has served in the Senate since 2019 and was in the state House of Representatives from 2015-2019. He is married.

In the 2018 GOP primary, he ousted the late Sen. Linda Collins-Smith of Pocahontas in Senate District 19. That district includes Independence, Izard and Sharp counties and parts of Fulton and Randolph counties.

Payton, 55, has served in the state House of Representatives since 2013. He owns two auction and two used-car lots. He is married with three children.

Sturch said he has been a consistent conservative and has "always put people before politics" and has been accessible to his constituents

If reelected to the Senate, he said his top priorities would include ensuring the state budget continues to reflect efficiencies so the overall tax burden can continue to be lower for all Arkansans. He said he also would like to see more ways for parents to have access to prekindergarten programs and wants to continue to be an effective voice for teachers among legislators.

If elected to the Senate, Payton has said his top priorities would include voting for legislation that would ban the teaching of the tenets of critical race theory in public schools and increasing the amount of a used-vehicle purchase that's exempt from the state's sales tax.

Act 1013 of 2021, sponsored by Payton, cut the sales tax paid by purchasers of used vehicles, trailers and semitrailers priced between $4,000 and $10,000 from 6.5 % to 3.5 %, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Those valued at less than $4,000 already were exempt from the state's sales tax.

In the runoff, Sturch's supporters include Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, and former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Payton's supporters include Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who is the Republican nominee for attorney general. The conservative Conduit for Action group supports Payton's voting record, said group co-founder Brenda Vassaur-Taylor, an attorney in Fayetteville.

CURRICULUM DEBATE

The Republican committees in Independence and Izard counties have voted not to recommend Sturch in what's a rarely taken action in state Republican Party circles.

In the 2021 regular session, Sturch voted against House Bill 1761 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, that aimed to prevent the public schools from teaching that the United States is systematically racist.

Four Republican senators on the eight-member Senate Education Committee voted for the bill, and Sturch joined two Senate Democrats in voting against the bill, according to Bureau of Legislative Research records. A Democratic senator was recorded as not voting on the bill, which required five votes to clear the committee.

After the May 24 primary, Sturch said in a Facebook post that Payton's campaign sent out a "hit piece" mailer the week before the election making several claims that are unfounded.

Payton responded that his mailer is accurate and Sturch's voting record is a liability.

Among other things, Payton's mailer says Payton voted for HB1761, while Sturch voted no to "stopping the teaching of divisive anti-American curriculum like critical race theory in our schools."

But Sturch said in a Facebook post that "I have NEVER voted for CRT in our schools."

He said he voted for Act 684 of 2021 that allows for any curriculum to be challenged by parents/guardians and then removed by the school board. "To me, this was the better policy in the long run and kept the conservative principle of keeping government closest to the people. This is a policy that follows the Republican Party of Arkansas principles #2 and # 4..."

Sturch said in an interview that "I would rather history be based on facts and not political questions.

Critical race theory "is not in our state standards and I have never taught it and I have never seen it taught or heard of it being taught," he said.

Payton said HB1761 would have barred the teaching of critical race theory in the public schools and Payton voted for both HB1761 and the bill that became Act 684 of 2021. He said Sturch could have voted for both bills.

SUPPORTERS AND FOES

Rutledge said she has endorsed Sturch because he is a longtime friend and a strong Christian advocate for Arkansas.

"As a state Senator, he has been strong on the Second Amendment, pro-life, education, cutting taxes and protecting our freedoms and conservative values," she said in a written statement.

Griffin said he is supporting Payton because "Representative Payton has proven himself to be a consistent conservative voice in the Legislature.

"He shares my goals for phasing out the income tax, expanding parental freedom in education and [reining] in wasteful spending," he said in a written statement. "His work ethic is well established, and his peers respect him for his integrity."

Huckabee said he is supporting Sturch because he's is a thoughtful, solid, pro-life conservative who has been consistent in his faith and remains humble.

"He is not impetuous, but deliberate in seeking to find pragmatic solutions that are in keeping with his Christian convictions, but are Constitutional. I love his consistency," he said in a written statement. "I don't know his opponent so nothing against him, but I've known James for over 20 years and never have been disappointed in him."

But Charlie Fuqua of Batesville, chairman of the Independence County Republican Committee, said the committee voted a few months ago not to recommend Sturch because he doesn't follow the Republican platform and voted against legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in the public schools.

Patricia Gill of Horseshoe Bend, chairwoman of the Izard County Republican Committee, said the committee voted not to recommend Sturch a few months ago. She cited the same reasons that Fuqua cited.

Fuqua said of Sturch, ""He's a Democrat disguising himself as a Republican."

But Sturch said "Mr. Fuqua simply wants to paint anyone that disagrees with him as a liberal or not conservative enough.

"He doesn't have unilateral power to define what a conservative is or is not," Sturch said in a written statement. "The voters decide who aligns best with their views. That's why I've carried our county in 4 different elections."

As for the two Republican committees voting not to recommend him, Sturch said that he doesn't know how much of an influence that will have in the June 21 runoff results.

"Does it hurt? Yeah to an extent," he said.

For his part, Fuqua said that he thinks that the runoff between Payton and Sturch is close.

"I don't know what's going to happen."