UA’s Wilson wins 400 hurdles title

Britton Wilson capped her first season at the University of Arkansas as a national champion.

Wilson, a sophomore who transferred to Arkansas this year from Tennessee, won the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Wilson won in 53.86 seconds with Florida sophomore Anna Hall taking second in 54.76.

Arkansas finished sixth in the final women's team standings with 38 points.

Florida won the women's team championship with 74 points after winning the men's title Friday night with 58 points.

Texas was second in women's standings with 64 points, while Kentucky was third with 50 points. LSU and Texas A&M tied for fourth with 39 points.

Wilson also anchored the Razorbacks' 1,600 relay team -- which also included senior Morgan Burks-Magee, freshman Rosey Effiong and senior Jada Baylark -- to a third-place finish in 3:26.69.

Wilson ran 49.55 on her leg with Burks-Magee running 52.3, Effiong 50.4 and Baylark 51.44.

Wilson, who failed to qualify for the NCAA meet at Tennessee last year, blossomed this year working with Arkansas assistant coach Chris Johnson. She won the SEC 400 hurdles title last month, running a UA school record 53.75 that is the top collegiate time this season.

At Tennessee, Wilson didn't improve on her times from Mills Godwin High School in Virginia.

The 5-5 Wilson became the first athlete in the 41 years of the women's SEC Outdoor Championships to win the 400 meters and 400 hurdles. She won the 400 in an Arkansas school record 50.05.

Arkansas senior Krissy Gear took fourth in the 1,500 Saturday night in a season-best 4:10.06.

The Razorbacks had two scorers in the 5,000 with junior Lauren Gregory finishing fifth in 15:28.33 and sophomore Isabel Van Camp taking eighth in 15:36.

Effiong took seventh in the 400 in 51.55.

Senior Logan Jolly took seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and broke her own Arkansas school record by running 9:34.76. She ran 9:38.13 in Thursday night's semifinals to break Gear's record of 9:38.62 last year.

Safiya John, a junior at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, finished 10th in the heptathlon with 5,626 points. Her marks Saturday were 19 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, 106-3 in the javelin and 2:24.55 in the 800.