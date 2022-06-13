Arkansas reports 449 new covid cases on Sunday and 4,257 for the past week





Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise in the state Sunday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

As of Sunday, 850,203 cases of covid-19 have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. That number increased by 449 on Sunday. New cases reported the previous Sunday were 299.

The state saw 4,257 new cases in the past week. The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 608 on Sunday. It is the highest seven-day average reported since March 22.

Active cases increased by 285 on Sunday for a total of 6,850. The number is up by 1,911 since last Sunday. It is the highest total since 7,500 active cases were reported on Feb. 24.

Hospitalizations also rose by four on Saturday for a total of 158. The number increased by 62 in the past week. It is the highest total since 161 were reported on March 21.

There were 21 patients being treated in intensive care on Sunday. The number dropped by two since Saturday and rose by one since last Sunday.

There were five ventilators in use in the state on Friday. The number rose by one since last Sunday.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,526 covid-19 deaths in the state since March 2020. The number increased by nine from Saturday and by 28 since last Sunday.

The seven-day average for deaths was 4 on Sunday. It is up from 2.43 reported Sunday.

The state has fully vaccinated 1,618,052 people. The number increased by 75 since Saturday and 1,996 since Sunday.

There has been 676,220 boosters administered in the state. The number increased by 292 since Saturday and 5,790 since Sunday.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 82 covid-19 cases Sunday. Faulkner County followed with 35 and Craighead County with 31.



