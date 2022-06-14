Blues Hall of Famer Bobby Rush performs July 16 at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater

Blues Hall of Famer Bobby Rush will perform an intimate acoustic solo show 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

The concert is part of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Arkansas Sounds series.

Rush has two Grammy Awards, including one for Best Traditional Blues Album for his 2017 studio recording, “Porcupine Meat.” The album also won him a Blues Music Award, one of 13 so far. His 2019 follow-up, “Sitting on Top of the Blues,” released after he turned 85, earned him another Blues Music Award and a Grammy nomination.

Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $40, available online at RonRobinsonTheater.org. For more information, call (501) 320-5728 or email jmiller@cals.org.