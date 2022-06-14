NWA Naturals homestand capsule

Today's Game - Arkansas at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA -- TBD. Arkansas -- TBD

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Arkansas, 6:05 p.m,.

SUNDAY vs. Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

This week's promotions

TODAY Fans can enjoy $1 brats. ... Dugout Premium tickets for $5 are available for Arvest customers. Proof must be shown at the ticket office. The discount is for immediate family with a six-ticket limit.

WEDNESDAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... Fans can play baseball bingo to win prizes.

THURSDAY It's Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $2 16-ounce Keystone Light beers. Two dollar bags of peanuts, $1 mozzarella sticks and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks are also available.

FRIDAY It's the first night of Growlin' Chickens weekend as the Naturals reprise their role as the Growlin' Chickens. ... It's also Fireworks Friday, featuring a postgame display. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SATURDAY It's the second night of Growlin' Chickens weekend. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SUNDAY The first 500 dads in attendance will receive a Father's Day Naturals T-shirt. ... Hot dogs are $1. ... Kids 12-and-under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies. ... Families are invited to play catch in the outfield after the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their gloves, and the Naturals will provide 300 baseballs.

SHORT HOPS Northwest Arkansas defeated Tulsa 7-3 on Sunday, winning the six-game series 4-2 and moving to .500 at 28-28. Jake Means went 3-for-5 to spark the offense, and Andres Sotillet (3-0, 1.65 ERA) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. ... The Naturals open a two-week homestand today, with 12 games in 13 days. The Arkansas Travelers come to town first, followed by the Springfield Cardinals. ... Catcher Logan Porter leads Northwest Arkansas in batting with a .338 average. Right fielder Seuly Matias is tops in homers at 10, and second baseman Michael Massey is the RBI leader with 48. ... The Travelers are 31-26.

Ticket packages

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket -- $14.75

Dugout Super Premium Ticket -- $13.75 (on day of game)

Dugout Premium Ticket -- $11.75 (on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket -- $9.75 (on day of game)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission -- $8.75 (on day of game)

*Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

ONLINE www.nwanaturals.com

Clear bag policy

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a clear bag policy at all home events at Arvest Ballpark.

Each ticketed fan is allowed to bring in one (1) clear bag and/or small clutch purse and one (1) clear unopened bottle of water.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

-- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

-- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

-- A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

All types of bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted; however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements set forth by the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy but will be required to go through the bag check lines set up near the main gate. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.