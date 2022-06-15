Capitol & Scott: The invasion of the 'mystery snails' (and other aquatic species)

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced earlier this year they'd found mystery snails, most likely from Japan or China, in a couple of lakes around Hot Springs Village. While they're not exactly sure where they came from, household fish tanks are a likely source.

The snails are concerning because they could carry parasites that harm other wildlife as well as disrupt native ecosystems.





Mystery snails, and invasive aquatic species most likely from Japan or China, were discovered in a lakes around Hot Springs Village. (Photo courtesy of Matt Horton/Arkansas Game and Fish)







The mystery snails aren't the only invasive aquatic species in the state. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has identified at least 37 invasive species in rivers and lakes here.

Matt Horton, Arkansas Game and Fish aquatic nuisance species program coordinator, says the growing number of animals, plants, even pathogens, that are not native to Arkansas is concerning because of the negative impact on the environment. They also could threaten lucrative industries, like tourism, hunting and fisheries; not to mention boaters who unwittingly transport them on watercraft could face hefty fines if they're discovered on board.

Horton joins Capitol & Scott host Lara Farrar this week to talk about mystery snails, zebra mussels and other invaders in Arkansas.

Arkansas Game & Fish aquatic nuisance species program: https://www.agfc.com/ans/

