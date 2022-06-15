



HD Commission to meet Thursday

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., and Ralph Wilcox with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will speak about the Pleasant Street Historic District, including its present and future.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and priorities. The meeting will also be a time to hear what the district's options may be, according to a news release.

CDAC to meet, discuss CDBG plan

The Hot Springs Community Development Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The meeting will include a discussion of program updates and the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

Public comments and written comments can be submitted for consideration of this plan until July 4. To view the plan, visit http://www.cityhs.net/Community-Development.

Concert event to close Bridge, part of Malvern

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday for Visit Hot Springs' Bridge Street LIVE! event.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should seek an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Civil service panel plans to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.



