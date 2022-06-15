Project receives Main St. moniker

Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards, according to a news release.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

"One of the goals of Pine Bluff Downtown Development is to be an accredited Main Street program under the umbrella of Main Street Arkansas by following the four-point approach of: Organization, Design, Economic Development and Promotion," said Brian Thomas, Downtown Development board president. "We are excited to have this distinction of being accredited by Main Street America in 2022 and to fulfill this most notable goal."

The Downtown Development performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Arkansas, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets, according to the release.

"We are extremely proud to recognize this year's 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts," said Patrice Frey, president and chief executive officer of Main Street America.

"During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts," Frey said.

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.