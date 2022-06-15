IDEA ALLEY: Terri-Lynn’s coleslaw request nets several recipes





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A request for coleslaw like Terri-Lynn's in Little Rock from Karen Branton sent me diving into the archives.

Unfortunately, I didn't find Terri-Lynn's recipe. I didn't even find a good description of the slaw in a review for that matter. An informal poll of co-workers revealed it is less mayonnaise-y and more vinegar-y than most slaws around here. If you have a similar recipe, please share it!

In the archives, I came across several favorite slaw recipes that are worth another look.

This sweet and sour slaw was popular in Idea Alley in the early 1990s. For the best flavor, this slaw should be made at least 4 hours ahead of serving.

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Slaw

1 large head cabbage

2 onions

2 large sweet, green peppers

1 cup sugar

Dressing:

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon celery seed

2 cups good quality vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil

In a large bowl, grate cabbage, onions and peppers. Add the 1 cup sugar and let stand 15 minutes.

To make the dressing: In a saucepan, combine the 2 tablespoons sugar, salt, celery seed, vinegar and oil. Bring to a boil and pour over cabbage.

Cover the slaw and refrigerate it for 4 hours.

■ ■ ■

And of course, I can't write a column about slaw without including Cock of the Walk slaw. As we've noted several times, the mayonnaise that was used at the restaurant (which closed in 2017) was packaged exclusively for the restaurant and is not available to the public. I say this only to temper any expectations.

Creamy Coleslaw (Similar to Cock of the Walk)

1 medium head cabbage, finely shredded

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup sugar

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup vinegar

In a large mixing bowl, toss cabbage and onion together; add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle sugar over mixture. Combine mayonnaise and vinegar. Pour over cabbage and onion mixture. Toss and chill.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

■ ■ ■

KFC slaw is also popular in the Alley.

Coleslaw Like KFC's

1 head cabbage, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, shredded

1 / 3 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 / 8 tablespoon black or white ground pepper

¼ cup half-and-half or milk

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup cider vinegar

Chop cabbage and carrots into small pieces.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, salt, black pepper, half-and-half, mayonnaise, buttermilk and vinegar; mix until smooth. Add cabbage and carrots and mix until vegetables are well coated. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

Spinach was the surprise ingredient in this copycat version of Luby's Cafeteria slaw.

Coleslaw Like Luby's Cafeteria

1 medium head, about 2 pounds, green cabbage, chopped

1 cup firmly packed spinach leaves, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon half-and-half

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons white vinegar

Dash ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine cabbage and spinach.

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, half-and-half, sugar, vinegar and black pepper until well blended. Pour over cabbage and spinach mixture; toss lightly to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

This recipe for a mustard-y slaw is based on one shared back in 1999 by "A Lil' Ole Lady from Little Rock" who said she'd been making it for at least 50 years.

Mustard Coleslaw

1 cup shredded cabbage

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup dill relish

¼ cup sweet relish

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 to 2 tablespoons plain mustard

Mix all ingredients together and chill before serving. Good with hamburgers or hot dogs.

Makes 1 ½ to 2 cups.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



