Western Arkansas district forms committee for Fort Smith building woes

FORT SMITH -- The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District will start looking for solutions to challenges stemming from the growth it's experienced over the years.

The district's board approved establishing a committee to discuss options with Sasha Grist, district executive director, to address needs for the Fort Smith office property and recommendations for the board to consider. Grist said this could include moving the office or creating additional space at the property.

The district's office at 1109 S. 16th St. was built in 1979 before the district moved in in 1991, according to Grist. The idea for the committee came from a discussion with the district's executive committee May 25 after she brought up how the district had "outgrown" the property and certain issues that came about as a result. The district has 18 staff members, which Grist described as an increase.

"We also have a vacant position, so we have the potential to have 19," Grist said. "Currently, I do not have an office space for that 19th person. We would have to put someone else in another office, look at different things like that, construction inside the building, to be able to make an office space."

Grist said the district also doesn't have enough parking, among other issues. She noted despite an addition to the building in 2012, the district has insufficient space to be able to carry out the services and hire the staff it needs.

The district is an organization providing information, support and services concerning a variety of fields to those in Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott and Sebastian counties, according to its website. These fields include community and economic development, workforce development, transportation improvement, 911 emergency services and geographic information system/utility mapping.

Grist said there isn't land around the office the district could purchase to add onto the parking or building. She said after the meeting she believed the district would have to look at a location for a new office if the committee determines its staff will continue to grow. District money would pay for any recommendations from the committee the board approves.

The new committee will consist of Daniel Rogers, Gary Baxter and Doug Kinslow, who are the mayors of Paris, Mulberry and Greenwood respectively. It will also include appointed members of the district board Gary Briley of Franklin County, Julie Murray of Crawford County and Alex Sanchez of Fort Smith.

Rogers, who functions as board chairman as well, said the district does a good job in finding grants for cities and counties in its service area necessary to address needs in those communities. He believes the board needs to consider helping the district with its property issues if there's any way it can financially and expressed trust in its leadership.

Grist said she hopes the committee will meet in July or August. The next district board meeting is set for Sept. 21.

The exterior of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District office is seen on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Fort Smith. The WAPDD's board of directors met Tuesday to discuss a resolution to form a committee to assist the district's executive director, Sasha Grist, with the current status and future of the building and property. Visit nwaonline.com/220615Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



