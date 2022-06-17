Alabama QB surprised by Arkansas during visit

One of the top junior quarterbacks in Alabama visited Arkansas last weekend and was surprised by what he saw.

KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, participated in the Razorbacks’ prospect on Saturday.

”We weren't expecting all of this,” Jackson said. “It's really renovated. Everything is really nice. All the people are really down to earth.”

He is friends with former Auburn and Colorado tight end Jalen Harris, who is now a graduate assistant on Arkansas' staff.

“He went to my high school and he's a coach up here,” Jackson said. “Everything’s been great, especially getting time to see him and everything.”

Jackson completed 87 of 131 passes for 1,992 yards and 28 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. He rushed 65 times for 139 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He has offers from Central Florida, Penn State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and other schools. An offer from Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would be welcomed.

"It's a great place up here. Everybody's real down to earth, real cool,” Jackson said. “Of course, the process really is just starting to kick in and get rolling for me, but Arkansas is a place that's definitely going to be one of my top schools when it comes down to it.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 17 recruit in Alabama for the 2024 class.

Being similar in size to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson often times invites comparisons.

"Everybody either says I look like him or TJ Finley,” Jackson said. “Getting to see him in person is real great. I talked to him, he's a real cool guy. And of course, he's a baller.

"He's a baller up here, just a great player.”