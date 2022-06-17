UA draws Baylor in SEC/Big 12Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will play a road game at Baylor for the first time since the Razorbacks were in the Southwest Conference.

Arkansas will play Baylor on Jan. 28 in Waco, Texas, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it was announced Thursday.

It will be the fourth time the teams have met since the Razorbacks left the SWC after the 1990-91 season.

The Razorbacks and Bears most recently played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Indianapolis when Baylor won 81-72 en route to winning the national championship.

Junior guard Davonte Davis is the only player remaining on Arkansas' roster who played against Baylor in 2021 when he had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 32 minutes in the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

No tipoff time or network television designations have been announced for the 10 SEC/Big 12 Challenge games, but they all will be shown on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Arkansas will be looking to get its first road victory in the Challenge. The Razorbacks are 4-4 in previous games and are undefeated at home and winless on the road.

Victories at home in the Challenge for Arkansas are against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia. The road losses are at Iowa State, Texas Tech and twice at Oklahoma State.

Baylor is one of at least two Big 12 teams Arkansas play during the 2022-23 season along with Oklahoma. The Razorbacks and Sooners will play in Tulsa. The date for that game hasn't been announced.

It's also possible Arkansas could play Texas Tech in the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are among an eight-team field in the tournament along with Arizona, Ohio State, Louisville, Creighton, San Diego State and Cincinnati. The tournament will be played Nov. 21-23, but first-round matchups and a bracket haven't been announced.

The Razorbacks are 96-48 all-time against Baylor. The teams played twice during Arkansas' inaugural 1923-24 season. Both games were in Waco on back-to-back days with Baylor winning 33-29 and Arkansas winning 28-14.

In the final SWC game between Arkansas and Baylor, the Razorbacks won 106-74 in Barnhill Arena on Feb. 26, 1991.

Arkansas won 73-68 in its last game at Baylor on Jan. 26, 1991.

The teams had a two-game series when the Razorbacks won 85-78 in Dallas during the 2007-08 season and the Bears won 70-47 in North Little Rock during the 2009-10 season.

Arkansas is 37-32 all-time in road games at Baylor.