Fish streams with kick boats

The Hobie Float Cat is a compact hybrid fishing boat that contains a pair of hard plastic pontoons.

The user sits on a fabric seat between the pontoons. You can dangle your legs over the edge of the seat into the water or rest them above the water against a foot brace.

There is a small deck behind the seat that holds a small cooler and tackle. There is also a rod holder on both sides that can hold a fly rod, spinning rod or baitcasting rod.

The user propels and steers the boat by kicking or shuffling the feet. If the water is shallow enough, you can anchor the boat in current by digging your feet into the bottom. In deeper water, you propel the boat with a pair of long oars that are secured in oar locks. When not in use, the oars fold back and do not interfere with casting.

Modern versions of this type of conveyance have inflatable pontoons that rest inside tough fabric bags. The seats are a bit more comfortable, and they have a bit more room for storage.

It is an excellent way to fish streams, especially in the summer when upper sections of streams and rivers get too dry for canoes and kayaks. However, you must get out and pull a kick boat through narrow, serpentine runs, especially if they have strainers or low, overhanging branches. Inflatable versions don't draft as deep, and they bounce off rocks, so you can float them through shallow water and riffles easier.



