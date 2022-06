Local races in Arkansas

EDITOR'S NOTE: These are runoff races for county, municipal and school board elections in which no candidate received a majority of the vote in the May 24 election, requiring a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. Primary races are denoted by (R) for Republican and (D) for Democrat. Incumbents, when known, are indicated by an asterisk (*).The runoff election is June 21, and early voting starts Tuesday.

ARKANSAS

STUTTGART SCHOOL BOARD, ZONE 3

Todd Barnes*

Rececca Seyller

BAXTER

JUDGE

Brian Plumlee (R)

Kevin Litty (R)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 10

Shannon Walker (R)

Sheila Wingard (R)

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2

Daniel K. Carley (R)

Patrick D. Smith (R)

BENTON

PEA RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 1

Adam Yager

Trenton Talburt

SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 3

Eric L. Rowlee

Sarah Saragusa

BOONE

JUDGE

Robert Hathaway* (R)

Bobby Woods (R)

CONSTABLE NORTH

Daniel J. Mehn* (R)

Fred Starnes (R)

BRADLEY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 9

Sharon White Balentine (R)

Dana Harvey (R)

CARROLL

COUNTY JUDGE

Bud Phillips (R)

David Writer (R)

CLARK

ARKADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 1

Matt Johnson

Casey Motl *

CLAY

DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1

Steve Crowson

Jacob Richardson

COLUMBIA

ASSESSOR

Allison Hoffmann Fitzgerald (R)

Shannon Hair (R)

CONWAY

MENIFEE MAYOR

Gary L. Green* (D)

Terry Coleman (D)

CRAIGHEAD

COUNTY CLERK

Nancy Robbins (R)

Mary Dawn Marshall (R)

CRAWFORD

JUDGE

Chris Keith (R)

Raymond Dale Harvey (R)

SHERIFF

Daniel Perry (R)

Shannon Gregory (R)

COUNTY CLERK

Tim Walker (R)

Stacey Shelly (R)

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 13

John Jacob Parette (R)

Debbie Faubus-Kendrick* (R)

DREW

CONSTABLE, MARION

Joshua Henley (R)

David Menotti (R)

FAULKNER

VILONIA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1

Ed Sellers

Kimberly Weaver Williams

FULTON

VIOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2

Dustin Cotter

Derek Winter

GARLAND

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 7

John Paul Faulkner* (R)

Dayton Myers (R)

GREENE

COUNTY SHERIFF

Brad Snyder (R)

Steve Franks* (R)

HOWARD

COUNTY JUDGE

Brent Pinkerton (R)

Kevin Smith (R)

IZARD

COUNTY JUDGE

Eric Smith (R)

Paul D. Womack (R)

OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 2

Bobby Russell (R)

Kelly Hatman (R)

JEFFERSON

PINE BLUFF CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

LaTisha Brunson (D)

Danny L. Walker (D)

WARD 3

Lanette R. Frazier (D)

Ivan Whitfield (D)

CONSTABLE VAUGINE TOWNSHIP

Deshawn Bennett (D)

Leon Warren Sr. (D)

JOHNSON

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Allyson Jackson (R)

Melanie "Fred" Cowell (R)

LAWRENCE

COUNTY JUDGE

Ron Ingram (R)

Gary Barnhill (R)

COUNTY CLERK

Brandi Parker (R)

Paige Howard Cunningham (R)

LEE COUNTY

SHERIFF AND COLLECTOR

Corey Wilson (D)

Ocie Banks* (D)

MADISON

HUNTSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 1

Benjamin Rightsell

Bobby Gulledge

SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 3

Connie Tenberge

Brady Cotton

MILLER

COUNTY SHERIFF

Wayne Easley (R)

Stephen D. Ward (R)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 7

Jeffrey Page (R)

Roy Pitt (R)

POINSETT

COUNTY JUDGE

J.C Carter (R)

John K. Hutchison (R)

POPE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 2

Margaret Motley (R)

Karen Carothers (R)

CONSTABLE ATKINS

Mike Chisum (R)

Jamie Ennis* (R)

PRAIRIE

COUNTY JUDGE

Lawrence Holloway (R)

Brad DeVore (R)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 1

Deb Crow (R)

Rebekah L. Davis (R)

CONSTABLE HILL

Wayne Ball (R)

Chris Powell (R)

RANDOLPH

JUDGE

Randy Barber (R)

Paul Carr (R)

SEARCY

COUNTY JUDGE

Tony Horton (R)

Robert A. Baysinger (R)

SEBASTIAN

COUNTY TREASURER AND COLLECTOR

Lora Rice (R)

Ken Blevins (R)

ST. FRANCIS

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 10

Kendall Owens (D)

Victor I. Stegall (D)

STONE

SHERIFF

Nathan Masterson (R)

Brandon Long (R)

VAN BUREN

COUNTY SHERIFF

Eric Koonce (R)

Kenny Lee (R)

WASHINGTON

COUNTY JUDGE (R)

Patrick Deakins (R)

Mark Scalise (R)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, DISTRICT 14

Aaron Wood (R)

Gary Ricker (R)

CONSTABLE, DISTRICT 1

John Duggar * (R)

John R. Buchan (R)

WHITE

CIRCUIT CLERK

Karen Gossett (R)

Sara Brown (R)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 10

Roger Pearson (R)

Bobby G. Quattlebaum * (R)

CONSTABLE BIG CREEK

Terry Ashley (R)

Jesse Pate (R)

YELL

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 4

Norman D. Jones (R)

Steven Payton (R)

DISTRICT 7

James Brown (R)

Haskell Hicks (R)

DISTRICT 10

Tony Sigle (R)