Molly Elizabeth Overton Jens Michael Talbert

Molly Elizabeth Overton became the bride of Jens Michael Talbert at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Cold Springs Events in Paron. Rick Bezet of New Life Church officiated.

Stephanie and Ford Overton of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Sarah and Mike Roberts of Hot Springs, Mary Jane and Jim Hardy of Greenbrier, Susan Overton Sutton of Little Rock and the late Judge William Ray Overton.

The groom is the son of Heike and Dr. Gary Talbert of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Dr. Lonnie and Lavern Talbert of Little Rock, Claudia and Gerd Schneider and Hermann Elsaesser, all of Stuttgart, Germany.

The ceremony space held a wooden cross accented with an arrangement of white hydrangeas, white garden roses, white phalenopsis orchids, spray roses and white larkspur. Nuptial music was by vocalist Dr. Scott Stern, harpist Alisa Coffey and cellist Jacob Wunsch.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless gown by Ines Di Santo. The fitted bodice had a V-neckline and thin shoulder straps, and the fit and flare skirt textured skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of white phalenopsis orchids.

Serving as the bride's maids of honor were her sisters, Meredith Overton and Susan Overton, both of Fayetteville.

Bridesmaids were Anja DeWitt and Sophie Overton, cousin of the bride, both of Little Rock; Kelly Nolan, Laurie Lopez and Alexandra Elliot, all of Dallas; Brookie Allen of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Gabriella de Cardenas of Austin, Texas; and Olivia Overton of Fayetteville, cousin of the bride. They wore dusty lavender colored gowns and carried small bouquets of white hydrangeas and peonies.

Flower girls and ring bearers were Ellasyn and Karsyn DeWitt, nieces of the groom; and Knixon and Roman DeWitt, nephews of the groom, all of Little Rock.

Tristan Talbert of Little Rock was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Clinton DeWitt and Justin Talbert, both of Little Rock; Cord Walker and Jack Snider, both of Dallas; Saer Brown of New York; Jack Berry of Charlottesville, N.C.; Hayes Riser of Nashville, Tenn.; Judson Smith of La Jolla, Calif; and Shane Stewart of Pittsburgh.

Guests were seated by Will Overton of Fayetteville, cousin of the bride, and Will Clark of Little Rock.

A reception, also at Cold Springs, followed the ceremony. The custom dance floor was inspired by artwork of the groom's mother who also painted four large paintings that were hung in the corridor on the walls surrounding the guest book. Five arrangements of purple hydrangeas, dark and light blue hydrangeas, light and dark blue delphinium, lavender roses and white larkspur were suspended over the dance floor and guest tables were decorated with candles, low floral runners and large arrangements of wedding flowers. Music was by Universal Crush from Nashville.

The bride is a model.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and works in private equity with Stephens Group.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast and Santorini.