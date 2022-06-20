Arkansas adds 575 new covid cases on Sunday, according to state Health Department

Covid-19 cases continued to rise and match case counts last seen in February, according to data released Sunday from the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 575 new cases of covid-19 Sunday for a total of 855,292 recorded since the start of the pandemic. Cases increased by 449 last Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 727 on Sunday, with 5,089 new cases reported in the past week. It is the highest daily average since Feb. 25.

Active cases were up by 272 on Sunday with 8,763 total statewide. The cases increased by 1,913 in the past week. It is the highest total since Feb. 22 when 8,968 active cases were reported.

As of Sunday there have been 834,759 recoveries in the state. There were 296 new recoveries reported Sunday and 3,162 reported in the past week.

There were 196 people hospitalized Sunday for covid-19. The number increased by seven on Sunday and 48 since last Sunday.

As of Sunday there were 26 patients in intensive care. The number decreased by one since Saturday but rose by 5 since last Sunday.

There were nine patients on ventilators Sunday with the number remaining unchanged since Friday. The number increased by four since last Sunday.

There have been 11,540 deaths reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. The number increased by seven on Sunday and has increased by 14 since last Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths was two.

There have been 1,619,587 people who've been fully vaccinated in the state. The number increased by 1,535 since last Sunday.

The state has administered 681,027 booster shots with an additional 4,807 reported Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state in covid-19 with 92 cases reported Sunday. Benton County followed with 60 and Craighead County with 45.