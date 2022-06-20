Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 6

Back Forty Restaurant

1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Finish station is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer in the spray bottle too strong to be used on food contact surfaces. Employee used this sanitizer to sanitize a knife after washing.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Containers of food stored uncovered in all refrigeration units. Repeat violation. Permit not posted in customer view.

Bariola's Pizzeria

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: Bottle of spray cleaner hanging above pizza on prep table.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food being kept on floor of walk-in. Reusing single use pickle containers for spaghetti storage. Repeat violation. Fryer and stove have an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust. Vent hood and vent hood filters, handles of refrigerators and pizza dough mixer all have accumulation of dust, food debris/grease. Repeat violation. Food debris on wall in salad prep area, ceiling has dust buildup on ceiling tiles around air vents. Repeat violation. No certified food protection manager on staff.

Einstein Bro. Bagels

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Sausage in left prep table being kept at 46 degrees, ham being kept at 47 degrees. Cheese and avocado spread in right prep table being kept at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available during today's inspection. Cardboard being used to line shelves. Small growth on plastic chute of ice maker. Permit posted expired 06/30/2021.

Indian Express Bread & Curry

1210 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit on record expired 10/31/2020.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse, Inc.

200 N. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Meat slicer has buildup of food residue on blade and base. Spray bottles near dish machine not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Floor in dish washing area cracked and broken.

Super 8

2301 S.W. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: This facility does not have a dedicated handwashing sink near the warewashing three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Permit on record expired 09/30/2021.

Sweet Tea House

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

June 7

Alchemy Macaroons & Tea

8125 Pinnacle Hills Promenade, Rogers

Critical violations: Half and half in front refrigerator being kept at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Dave & Buster's

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Rogers

Critical violations: Queso being kept at 103 degrees, and marinara being kept at 106 degrees. Blue soap in bottles at handwashing stations not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

El Pueblo

1549 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink full of utensils and dishes at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Ice scoop in contact with ice in container behind display case. Single use Styrofoam cup being used as ladle for red sauce.

El Pueblo Market

1551 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw products being stored directly over produce in reach in coolers.

Noncritical violations: Food items being stored directly on floor.

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria

118 S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pizza sauce being held out at room temperature during high use times. Maintain sauce at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Person in charge has taken the course. Provide a copy of certificate within 10 business days. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Sanitizer for wiping cloth and the concentration is not strong enough. Crack in the covering of the door panel in the upright cooler.

Pure Joy Ice Cream

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee came back into the prep area from the outside freezer and did not wash hands prior to returning to food preparation. Three-door cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Employee working with open food and not wearing gloves with polish and artificial nails.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Employee not washing hands properly. Employee did not lather before rinsing soap off. Employees hair is not restrained. Employee wearing jewelry on wrists. No sanitizer concentration measured when testing water wiping cloth is stored in. Facility retail permit is expired and the permit fee has not been paid.

The Courtyard By Marriott

1001 McClain Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 12/31/2020. Repeat violation.

June 8

Boars Nest

4404 W. Walnut St., Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor is torn in walk-in cooler.

El Pueblo Market

1707 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cheese packed in facility from larger quantities does not have a date made or date to discard within seven days. Cheese repacked into small containers from bulk do not have labels.

First Watch

5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded cheese, diced ham and chopped chicken being kept at 46 degrees and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Green Valley Bible Camp-Kitchen

3100 Monte Ne Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some items in the walk-in cooler are not date marked (chicken breast, diced tomatoes).

Miss Mary's

468 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Person in charge has taken the course. Provide a copy of certificate within 10 business days. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Floor drain in the servers area and under the ice machine are backing up when the hand washing sink is being used. Ceiling tiles, vent covers, walls in the kitchen area are visibly dirty. Ceiling tiles and vents are black. Ceiling tiles and vents in the side storage area are visibly dirty. Area on and around the walk-in cooler fan unit is visibly dirty with what might be mold. Floor in walk-in is rusty and no longer in good condition. Both of these are repeat violations. Permit posted is expired.

Napoli's Italian Restaurant

4408 W. Walnut St., Suites 5-6, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of food safety manager certification available at time of inspection. Two cans of Red Bull energy drinks stored in ice machine.

Saffron Indian Cuisine

5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: No sign or poster identifying handwashing sinks. Onions, marinade and eggs being held at 66 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Using bowls as scoops in open spice containers.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Items including baked beans and meat loaf left uncovered in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Employee wearing wristwatch. : Multiple microwaves in prep area have accumulation of food debris on the inside. Walk-in cooler lacking proper lighting.

Sushi House Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., No. 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sushi bar handsink lacking paper towels. Raw strips of beef being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Dish machine at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

Taqueria Real Jacona Restaurant

1713 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Heads of lettuce stored in direct contact with shelving in refrigerator. Bag of onions stored on the floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager certificate available at time of inspection.

June 9

Big Orange Burgers

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk being kept at 44 degrees, sliced cheese being kept at 46 degrees, and queso being kept at 47 degrees, all in walk-in cooler. Sliced tomatoes being kept at 43 degrees in left prep table. Pimento cheese in right prep table being held at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Tiles cracked and missing at entry of walk-in cooler.

Gaby's Bakery

780 W. Pine St., Rogers

Critical violations: No soap available at the hand sink in back room. A water hose was attached to the faucet of the hand sink in front preparation room.

Noncritical violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

The King Burrito

903 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager certificate available at time of inspection. Food crumbs and splashes that have dried are present on shelves in walk-in cooler.

The Wooden Spoon

1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Grill preparation table is not holding food at the correct temperature. Food in prep table is 44 degrees. Mac and cheese in the walk-in cooler is at 44 degrees. Ensure food is cooled properly.

Noncritical violations: Packaged food in the customer grab and go case does not have ingredients list.

Vega's Restaurant

1555 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available at kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

Gentry Early Learning Academy

185 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: Automatic dish machine is not dispensing sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils shall be air dried and may not be cloth dried. Repeat violation. Permit is posted in the kitchen. Post permit in customer view. Repeat violation.

June 10

16 General Store

180 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Pimento cheese spread in the top of the prep table is at 43 degrees. Maintain cold food at 41 degrees or below. Do not store food above the load line.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Mouse droppings observed under the beverage station, hand washing sink cabinet and back room with ice machine. Condensation leak in both fan units in the walk in cooler. Water is dripping onto product packaging from the unit next to the door. Standing water on the floor. One crate holding water from the other unit is completely full. Particle board as the base for the soda/coffee cabinets wood is not sealed. Repeat violation. Insides of cabinets under the soda machine area are visibly dirty with trash, mouse droppings and other debris. Repeat violation. Insides of cabinets under the soda machine area are visibly dirty with trash, mouse droppings and other debris. Repeat violation. Cove base is missing from the floor/wall junction under the grill and three-compartment sink. Permit posted is expired.

Antojitos Toluca

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Handwashing sign not posted.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No test strips on site. No drain board for clean items.

Casey's General Store

362 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not being dispensed at the three-compartment sink. Foods in the pizza prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Foods sitting at room temperature of 56-57 degrees. No date marking on iced coffee, per manufacturers instructions. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Several flies observed in the food preparation area. Handle of the walk-in cooler is visibly dirty with food debris. Permit posted is expired.

Cave Springs Coffee By Joyhouse

137 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Hopper is not holding the ice cream base at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer is too strong in the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Permit is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

La Loteria Snacks of NWA

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: No drain board for clean items.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Slice

115 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand wash sink blocked. Pizzas are being held under time as a control. However, there is currently no written documentation of times.

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple flies throughout facility.

Noncritical violations: Cart trays for burger buns have an accumulation of grease and food residue on them.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 6 -- Crow Nest Cafe, 420 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Days Inn And Suites, 3408 S. Moberly Lane, Bentonville; G3 Energy And Nutrition, 423 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Snack Shack, 605 S. Mount Olive, Siloam Springs; Tacos 4 Life, 4195 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

June 7 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli/Bakery, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Food Store, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; White Oak Moark Store, 18440 Marshall St., Garfield

June 8 -- Green Valley Camp-Store, 3100 Monte Ne Road, Rogers; J Street-Kiosk, 2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville; MLK Cafe, 203 S.E. MLK Parkway, Bentonville; Natural State Beer Company, 5214 W. Village Parkway, Suite 140, Rogers; Zobo Creamery, 700 S.W. 16th St., Bentonville

June 9 -- Camp War Eagle, 14323 Camp War Eagle Road, Rogers; Dixieland Nutrition, 115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 24, Rogers; Food Truck El Viejon, 115 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Frisco Depot, 8497 Apache Trail, Rogers; Kum And Go, 5120 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Twin Peaks, 2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

June 10 -- 52 Kilo Line, 3000 S. Pinnacle Parkway, Rogers; Brightwater Culinary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater NWACC Bakeshop, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Seasonal Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Production Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Frosty Bites, 701 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton; Frosty Bites Shaved Ice, 701 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton