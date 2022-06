Comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Lavell Crawford, on the 17-city Royal Comedy tour this fall, will make a North Little Rock stop, 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the arena's reduced-seating, more intimate footprint.

Tickets — $63-$103 plus taxes and fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.