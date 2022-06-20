Washington County marriage licenses





Washington County

James Ryland Arnold, 27, and Jane Anne Parsons, 25, both of Fayetteville

Karen Renae Bell, 59, and Sherri Dawn Bennett, 56, both of Springdale

Nathan Edward J Bridgman, 24, and Taylor Elizabeth Shrum, 23, both of Springdale

Rickey Darrell Fisher, 68, Fayetteville, and Patty Ann Lynzie, 68, Henderson, Nev.

Jose Luis Gonzalez, 24, and Justin Knight Ludwig Gall, 25, both of Fayetteville

Ricky Gene Grigg, 66, and Lucinda Joy Fanning, 60, both of Springdale

Michael Joseph Musgrove, 35, and Tessa Mishea Capel, 35, both of West Fork

Eric Garth Potarf, 32, and Christina Renee Bowlin, 31, both of Fayetteville

Osmar Andres Trevizo-Munoz, 25, Las Cruces, N.M., and Jaquelinne Zambrano Hernandez, 24, Fayetteville

Coleman Louis Warren, 22, and Bailee Elise King, 22, both of Farmington

Trenton Kaige Adams, 19, and Janna Nichole Hamrick, 20, both of Farmington

Sean Mason Gilmore, 31, and Kiara Shea Luers, 28, both of Fayetteville

Michael Anthony Krom, 48, and Adriana Jesusita Gonzalez, 47, both of Springdale

Ajiken Lometo, 63, and Sally Abon, 55, both of Springdale

Keith Baguio Rowlan, 28, and Ellen Christine Xuelan Butler, 24, both of Lowell

Matthew George Thomas Schofield, 30, and Erin O'Toole Loeffler, 29, both of Elkins

Tristan Anthony Ulrich, 24, and Lindsey Nicole Rissinger, 23, both of Fayetteville

Frankie Zuniga, 53, and April Dawn Rentsch, 41, both of Elkins

Michael Wayne Akin, 58, and Alicia Rene Neighbors, 55, both of Lowell

Matthew Allen Jordan, 37, and Laura Ann Wise, 47, both of Springdale

Shane Colby Maschhoff, 47, O'Fallon, Ill., and Maria Dalva Brito Halasz, 55, Brooklyn, Mich.

Kobi Grant Moore, 23, and Alexis Grace Baranski, 23, both of Maumelle

Johnny Lee Nunn, 41, and Sarah Lynn Thompson, 43, both of Farmington

Matthew Wade Pummill, 49, and Lea-Ann Morton, 48, both of Elkins

Luis Angel Ramirez-Zamacona, 28, Springdale, and Crystal Ann Cenobio, 25, Lincoln

Javier Antonio Rodriguez Bultron, 25, and Connor Mason Holcomb, 26, both of Springdale

Johnny Ray Schader, 64, and Michelle Lynn Webb, 52, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Thomas Senk, 34, and Minyeta Brooke Dixon, 32, both of West Fork

Woody Michael Smith, 24, and Sydney Alexis Taylor, 22, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Dalton Stone, 23, and Briley Michelle Vance, 21, both of Springdale

Joseph Wiley Abshier, 22, and Reannon Lin Ray, 21, both of Springdale

Brandon Chase Gore, 42, and Elizabeth Christina Klooz, 41, both of Fayetteville

Gregory Thomas Granata, 35, and Sarah Marie Rigby, 34, both of Springdale

Lewis David Hawley IV, 42, Huntsville, and Courtney Rebecca Jones, 30, Farmington

Keith Allen Hubert, 23, and Judy Dawn Mugley, 21, both of Lincoln

JL Jennings Jr., 44, and Ashley Brooke Jones, 46, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Wesley Lightfoot, 36, and Jessica Nicole Hunt, 35, both of Springdale

James Curtis Mackey, 28, and Bronte Mitchell Stewart, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Corey Andrew Mycka, 29, and Joy Ann Larsen, 28, both of Fayetteville

Honcharenko Oleksandr, 27, and Abigail Ruth Kimler, 25, both of Springdale

Ever Bladimir Raymundo Deras, 20, and Nataly Mary Velez Quinones, 20, both of Springdale

Pedro Enrique Siliezar Guillen, 46, and Brittanie Nicole Hart, 32, both of Fayetteville

Avery Alexander Terrill, 22, and Sidney Elizabeth Woods, 21, both of Fayetteville

Kenneth Clay White III, 39, and Marcella Christine Diane Bookout, 36, both of Farmington

Benjamin Tyler Williams, 32, and Katie Machelle Kreisler, 35, both of Summers

Joseph Blake Williamson, 43, Rogers, and Cynthia Starr Wilson, 45, Springdale

Wilfredo Aguilar Regalado, 31, and Carmen Del Rosario Flores, 29, both of Springdale

Zebulun Tod Clark, 29, and Miranda Jean Burger, 28, both of Springdale

Ikechukwu Daniel Duru, 27, and Caitlin Evonne O'Laughlin, 28, both of West Fork

Matthew Grant Hughes, 24, and Julia Taylor Sullivan, 25, both of Fayetteville

Salvador Domingo Salvador Zacarias, 27, and Pascuala Rodas Alonzo, 25, both of Springdale

Christian David Scalf, 49, and Keitiane De Amorim Silva, 29, both of Lowell

Bruce Ferguson Schilegel, 75, and Joslyn Huffstutler Brooksher, 44, both of Fayetteville

Michael Justin Tramonte-Enriques, 34, and Nicole Elisabeth Conger, 33, both of Fayetteville

Kevin Lee Wilmoth, 38, and Matti Victoria Fell, 26, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Blake Alton, 28, and Suanna Nicole Curtis, 25, both of Fayetteville

Adrian Arturo Arroyo-Avina, 21, and Jazmin Lizbeth Medina-Tellez, 18, both of Springdale

Marcus Castillo, 25, and Marlene Zambrano Rivera, 24, both of Springdale

Brant Shawn Dowse, 52, and Marissa Barrette Evans, 45, both of Fayetteville

Arturo Juarez, 50, Springdale, and Adriana Hernandez Vazquez, 44, Lowell

Grant Michael Kremers, 24, and Angela Lee Dick, 26, both of Springdale

Andrew James Lea, 30, and Alexandra Colleen Moore, 26, both of Fayetteville

Mathieu David Mozden, 37, Fayetteville, and Cassandra Marie Moreau, 25, Prairie Grove

Jacob Bryan Rowlett, 28, and Ryann Emily Flippo, 27, both of San Diego, Calif.

Samual Cody Caldwell, 28, Coweta, Okla., and Amber Trella Mason, 48, Prairie Grove

Warren Wayne Durham, 64, and Tammy Louise Owen, 54, both of Fayetteville

William Dale Henson, 62, and Bobbie Jo Ullom, 41, both of Farmington

Seth Thomas McIntosh, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Ternes, 34, both of Fayetteville

Cindy Elizabeth Menjivar, 33, and Laura Thornton Barber, 33, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Daniel Nunnelee, 22, and Leigha Jameson Eseman, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Audie Grant Ramsey, 19, Summers, and Victoria Cherith Kersey, 19, Fayetteville

Quin Lee Rogers, 35, Springdale, and Lauren Rebecca Thomas, 39, Fayetteville

Gavin Edward Webb, 20, Farmington, and Lynlie Elizabeth Carte, 19, Westville, Okla.

Christopher Dwayne Wiseley, 26, and Nia Trinidy Walters, 19, both of Fayetteville

Martin Colton Brown, 25, and Shelby Marie McKnight, 27, both of Springdale

Joel Delgado-Velazquez, 27, and Gabriela Teresa Escobar-Hernandez, 27, both of Springdale

Daniel Jerome Hill, 31, Rocklin, Calif., and Kathleen Amber Martin, 28, Fairfield, Calif.

Hunter Alan Kistler, 25, and Anna Carolina Chace, 25, both of Douglass, Kan.

Jesse Salvador Rojas, 34, and Sandybel Ramirez, 32, both of Springdale

Damian Dhaulson Xavier Small, 20, and Savannah Kay Ball, 19, both of Fayetteville

Dan Timisen, 33, and Martina Cauchinglong, 33, both of Springdale

Gerardo Vizueth-Ramirez, 26, and Hilda Noemi Sanchez, 26, both of Springdale

Seth Windell Bemrose, 36, and Jennifer Lee Burgess, 40, both of Prairie Grove

Trevor Cole Dobson, 23, and Breanna Jo Edwards, 23, both of Hermitage, Tenn.

Dylan Lee Nickel, 22, and Yazmin Starr Cain, 20, both of Rogers

Richard Owen Taylor, 48, and Shelby Ann Mazerolle, 48, both of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Brandon Scott Watkins, 34, and Haley Katherine Walker, 32, both of Springdale

Joshua Samuel Young, 42, and Evelina Arroyo, 37, both of Springdale

Austin James Hamilton, 23, and Whitney Leann Warford, 19, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Eugene Lockhart, 31, and Rocio Alejandra Pantoja Munoz, 27, both of Mountainburg

James Lindsey Milholen, 22, and Amanda Lynn Fassold, 21, both of Rogers

Philip James Penne, 47, and Melissa Ann Macklem, 47, both of Farmington

Mason Wayne Plunk, 24, Claremore, Okla., and Emma Grace McCollum, 20, Fayetteville

Daniel Alan Schiller, 51, Moore, Okla., and Sarah Annette Champion, 38, Springdale

Hollen Reed Spencer, 25, and Paige Nicole Koenigseder, 25, both of Fayetteville

Terry Lee Tucker, 60, and Allison Marie Roberts, 51, both of Hindsville

John Thomas Wright, 34, and Mary Anne Neveu, 33, both of Fayetteville



